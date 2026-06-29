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Raintree Lane Farm House / Yangnar Studio

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Raintree Lane Farm House / Yangnar Studio - Exterior Photography, GardenRaintree Lane Farm House / Yangnar Studio - Image 3 of 29Raintree Lane Farm House / Yangnar Studio - Image 4 of 29Raintree Lane Farm House / Yangnar Studio - Image 5 of 29Raintree Lane Farm House / Yangnar Studio - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Residential Architecture
Chiang Mai, Thailand
  • Architects: Yangnar Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rungkit Charoenwat
  • Lead Architects: Dechophon Rattanasatchatham,Tanakit Kaewruamwong, Staryu Sankham
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Raintree Lane Farm House / Yangnar Studio - Exterior Photography
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Text description provided by the architects. What distinguishes this home is not extravagance, but restraint. Resting gently within nearly two acres of land, the house was intentionally designed to sit humbly within its surroundings, embraced by mountains and rice fields rather than dominating them.

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Cite: "Raintree Lane Farm House / Yangnar Studio" 29 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042799/raintree-lane-farm-house-yangnar-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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