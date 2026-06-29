Raintree Lane Farm House / Yangnar Studio

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Category: Residential Architecture

Construction Supervisor: Staryu Sankham

Builder Team: Yangnar studio builder team

Drawing : Staryu Sankham

Project Description: Koi Sakunee

City: Chiang Mai

Country: Thailand

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Text description provided by the architects. What distinguishes this home is not extravagance, but restraint. Resting gently within nearly two acres of land, the house was intentionally designed to sit humbly within its surroundings, embraced by mountains and rice fields rather than dominating them.