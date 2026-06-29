Raintree Lane Farm House / Yangnar Studio

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Chiang Mai, Thailand
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Architects: Yangnar Studio
- Area: 150 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Rungkit Charoenwat
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Lead Architects: Dechophon Rattanasatchatham,Tanakit Kaewruamwong, Staryu Sankham
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- Category: Residential Architecture
- Construction Supervisor: Staryu Sankham
- Builder Team: Yangnar studio builder team
- Drawing : Staryu Sankham
- Project Description: Koi Sakunee
- City: Chiang Mai
- Country: Thailand
Text description provided by the architects. What distinguishes this home is not extravagance, but restraint. Resting gently within nearly two acres of land, the house was intentionally designed to sit humbly within its surroundings, embraced by mountains and rice fields rather than dominating them.