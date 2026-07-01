Grape Classroom in the Field / atelier anonymous

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Category: Installations & Structures

Design Team: Ao Tang, Yota Takaira, Juanyi Zhang（graphic designer）

Clients: Junshi Village

Engineering: bespoke. Sur-Mesure Engineering Studio

City: Yangzhou

Country: China

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Project Background: A Micro-Gallery for Rural Life - This project is located in Junshi Village, Baoying County, Yangzhou, Jiangsu—a beautiful rural area centered on grape cultivation. Serving both as a rest stop and a miniature exhibition hall, the pavilion showcases local customs and agricultural production. The site reflects the gentle texture of southern China water towns, with dense waterways and orderly fields. The design responds to this context, with a plan resembling a newly cultivated "square field," lightly anchored by the water. Through a light intervention, it breaks traditional boundaries, blending water-town character with agricultural education, and creating an open public living room between the waterfront and fields.