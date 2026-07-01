  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. China
  5. Grape Classroom in the Field / atelier anonymous

Grape Classroom in the Field / atelier anonymous

Save

Grape Classroom in the Field / atelier anonymous - Exterior PhotographyGrape Classroom in the Field / atelier anonymous - Image 3 of 43Grape Classroom in the Field / atelier anonymous - Image 4 of 43Grape Classroom in the Field / atelier anonymous - Image 5 of 43Grape Classroom in the Field / atelier anonymous - More Images+ 38

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Installations & Structures
Yangzhou, China
  • Design Team: Ao Tang, Yota Takaira, Juanyi Zhang（graphic designer）
  • Clients: Junshi Village
  • Engineering: bespoke. Sur-Mesure Engineering Studio
  • City: Yangzhou
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Grape Classroom in the Field / atelier anonymous - Exterior Photography
© Runzi Zhu

Project Background: A Micro-Gallery for Rural Life - This project is located in Junshi Village, Baoying County, Yangzhou, Jiangsu—a beautiful rural area centered on grape cultivation. Serving both as a rest stop and a miniature exhibition hall, the pavilion showcases local customs and agricultural production. The site reflects the gentle texture of southern China water towns, with dense waterways and orderly fields. The design responds to this context, with a plan resembling a newly cultivated "square field," lightly anchored by the water. Through a light intervention, it breaks traditional boundaries, blending water-town character with agricultural education, and creating an open public living room between the waterfront and fields.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
atelier anonymous
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureChina
Cite: "Grape Classroom in the Field / atelier anonymous" 01 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042763/grape-classroom-in-the-field-atelier-anonymous> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Runzi Zhu

扬州宝应县田间葡萄教室 / 佚建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags