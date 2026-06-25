El House / Wahana Architects

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Architects: Wahana Architects
- Area: 1158 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Mario Wibowo
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Text description provided by the architects. More than a residence, El House was conceived as a welcoming oasis for extended family, close friends, and professional colleagues, and was designed to foster connections across generations and relationships. Driven by that heartfelt ambition, Wahana Architects focused on creating a truly welcoming place where ease and comfort would set the table for an ambiance conducive to a variety of conceived gatherings.