El House / Wahana Architects

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Category: Houses

Principal Architect: Rudy Kelana

Design Team: Ruth Connie Rajagukguk, Gloria Gracia

Contractor: HansLala Contractor

City: Jakarta

Country: Indonesia

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Text description provided by the architects. More than a residence, El House was conceived as a welcoming oasis for extended family, close friends, and professional colleagues, and was designed to foster connections across generations and relationships. Driven by that heartfelt ambition, Wahana Architects focused on creating a truly welcoming place where ease and comfort would set the table for an ambiance conducive to a variety of conceived gatherings.