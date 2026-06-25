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El House / Wahana Architects

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El House / Wahana Architects - Image 2 of 27El House / Wahana Architects - Interior Photography, StairsEl House / Wahana Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairEl House / Wahana Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, LightingEl House / Wahana Architects - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Category: Houses
  • Principal Architect: Rudy Kelana
  • Design Team: Ruth Connie Rajagukguk, Gloria Gracia
  • Contractor: HansLala Contractor
  • City: Jakarta
  • Country: Indonesia
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El House / Wahana Architects - Image 2 of 27
© Mario Wibowo

Text description provided by the architects. More than a residence, El House was conceived as a welcoming oasis for extended family, close friends, and professional colleagues, and was designed to foster connections across generations and relationships. Driven by that heartfelt ambition, Wahana Architects focused on creating a truly welcoming place where ease and comfort would set the table for an ambiance conducive to a variety of conceived gatherings.

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Cite: "El House / Wahana Architects" 25 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042727/el-house-wahana-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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