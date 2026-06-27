Laboratorium Coffee Shop / EktraArhitectura

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Cluj-Napoca, Romania
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Architects: EktraArhitectura
- Area: 100 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:in-still
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Manufacturers: Borodi Design
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Lead Architects: Tulogdy László
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- Category: Coffee Shop, Restoration, Coffee Shop Interiors
- Interior Design: Fain Design Studio
- Wood Restoration: Unicom - Balla Csaba
- Painting Restoration: Mednyánszky Zsolt, Mednyánszky Anna-Mária, Csüdöm Eszter, Szőcs János, Szántó Tamás
- Stainless Steel Objects Manufacturer: Borodi Design
- City: Cluj-Napoca
- Country: Romania
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of Cluj-Napoca, Laboratorium occupies the ground floor of Palatul Széki — one of four corner buildings constructed at the end of the 19th century to mark the threshold of the city center, and home to the former Matia Corvin Pharmacy.