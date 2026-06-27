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Laboratorium Coffee Shop / EktraArhitectura

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Laboratorium Coffee Shop / EktraArhitectura - Image 2 of 17Laboratorium Coffee Shop / EktraArhitectura - Image 3 of 17Laboratorium Coffee Shop / EktraArhitectura - Interior Photography, Table, ChairLaboratorium Coffee Shop / EktraArhitectura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, ChairLaboratorium Coffee Shop / EktraArhitectura - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Nina Vuga
Coffee Shop, Restoration, Coffee Shop Interiors
Cluj-Napoca, Romania
  • Architects: EktraArhitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:in-still
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Borodi Design
  • Lead Architects: Tulogdy László
  • Interior Design: Fain Design Studio
  • Wood Restoration: Unicom - Balla Csaba
  • Painting Restoration: Mednyánszky Zsolt, Mednyánszky Anna-Mária, Csüdöm Eszter, Szőcs János, Szántó Tamás
  • Stainless Steel Objects Manufacturer: Borodi Design
  • City: Cluj-Napoca
  • Country: Romania
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© in-still

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of Cluj-Napoca, Laboratorium occupies the ground floor of Palatul Széki — one of four corner buildings constructed at the end of the 19th century to mark the threshold of the city center, and home to the former Matia Corvin Pharmacy.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopRefurbishmentRestorationInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsRomania
Cite: "Laboratorium Coffee Shop / EktraArhitectura" 27 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042698/laboratorium-coffee-shop-ektraarhitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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