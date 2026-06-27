Laboratorium Coffee Shop / EktraArhitectura

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Category: Coffee Shop, Restoration, Coffee Shop Interiors

Interior Design: Fain Design Studio

Wood Restoration: Unicom - Balla Csaba

Painting Restoration: Mednyánszky Zsolt, Mednyánszky Anna-Mária, Csüdöm Eszter, Szőcs János, Szántó Tamás

Stainless Steel Objects Manufacturer: Borodi Design

City: Cluj-Napoca

Country: Romania

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of Cluj-Napoca, Laboratorium occupies the ground floor of Palatul Széki — one of four corner buildings constructed at the end of the 19th century to mark the threshold of the city center, and home to the former Matia Corvin Pharmacy.