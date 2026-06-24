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The Dip Pavilion / andblack design studio

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The Dip Pavilion / andblack design studio - Exterior Photography, GardenThe Dip Pavilion / andblack design studio - Image 3 of 26The Dip Pavilion / andblack design studio - Image 4 of 26The Dip Pavilion / andblack design studio - Image 5 of 26The Dip Pavilion / andblack design studio - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Residential Architecture
Ahmedabad, India
  • Architects: andblack design studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8988 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ishita Sitwala
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Roche Bobois, Secolo
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The Dip Pavilion / andblack design studio - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Ishita Sitwala

Text description provided by the architects. The Dip Pavilion is conceived as an elemental architectural intervention within an existing residential landscape. Designed primarily for evening use alongside a swimming pool, the pavilion negotiates openness and enclosure while maintaining a calibrated relationship between architecture and landscape.

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andblack design studio
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GlassConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureIndia

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Cite: "The Dip Pavilion / andblack design studio" 24 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042695/the-dip-pavilion-andblack-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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