The Dip Pavilion / andblack design studio

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Ahmedabad, India
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Architects: andblack design studio
- Area: 8988 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Ishita Sitwala
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Manufacturers: Roche Bobois, Secolo
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- Category: Residential Architecture
- City: Ahmedabad
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. The Dip Pavilion is conceived as an elemental architectural intervention within an existing residential landscape. Designed primarily for evening use alongside a swimming pool, the pavilion negotiates openness and enclosure while maintaining a calibrated relationship between architecture and landscape.