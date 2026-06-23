Hangzhou Prism / OMA

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Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Offices, Commercial Architecture

Partner: Chris van Duijn

Project Architect: Michael Hadjistyllis

Concept Design Team: Sandra Bsat, Mike Fritsch, Joanna Gu, Reema Abu Hassan, Wael Sleiman, Iason Stathatos

Schematic Design Team: Sandra Bsat, Daan Ooievaar, Mike Fritsch, Joanna Gu, Eve Hocheng, Mattia Inselvini, Timothee Jourdain, Wael Sleiman, Iason Stathatos

Detail Design Team: Andre Backlund, Daan Ooievaar, Eve Hocheng, Federica Giorgetta, Iason Stathatos, Joanna Gu, Marco Gambare, Mateusz Kiercz, Stephanie Bigelow, Vitor Oliveira, Zuzanna Binda

Construction Administration: Chen Lu, Lingxiao Zhang, Xiao Zhang

Local Design Institute: LPA Architecture Studio

Façade Consultant: VS-A. HK Ltd.

City: Hangzhou

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. OMA's design for Xinhu Hangzhou Prism is integrated into the beauty of the surrounding natural landscape. The complex will house a hotel, retail space, lofts, and an atrium garden. Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang province, is known as one of China's most beautiful cities with a high quality of life.