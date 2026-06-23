  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. China
  5. Hangzhou Prism / OMA

Hangzhou Prism / OMA

Save

Hangzhou Prism / OMA - Exterior Photography, FacadeHangzhou Prism / OMA - Exterior PhotographyHangzhou Prism / OMA - Interior PhotographyHangzhou Prism / OMA - Exterior PhotographyHangzhou Prism / OMA - More Images+ 6

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Mixed Use Architecture, Offices, Commercial Architecture
Hangzhou, China
  • Partner: Chris van Duijn
  • Project Architect: Michael Hadjistyllis
  • Concept Design Team: Sandra Bsat, Mike Fritsch, Joanna Gu, Reema Abu Hassan, Wael Sleiman, Iason Stathatos
  • Schematic Design Team: Sandra Bsat, Daan Ooievaar, Mike Fritsch, Joanna Gu, Eve Hocheng, Mattia Inselvini, Timothee Jourdain, Wael Sleiman, Iason Stathatos
  • Detail Design Team: Andre Backlund, Daan Ooievaar, Eve Hocheng, Federica Giorgetta, Iason Stathatos, Joanna Gu, Marco Gambare, Mateusz Kiercz, Stephanie Bigelow, Vitor Oliveira, Zuzanna Binda
  • Construction Administration: Chen Lu, Lingxiao Zhang, Xiao Zhang
  • Local Design Institute: LPA Architecture Studio
  • Façade Consultant: VS-A. HK Ltd.
  • City: Hangzhou
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Hangzhou Prism / OMA - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Zhu Wenqiao

Text description provided by the architects. OMA's design for Xinhu Hangzhou Prism is integrated into the beauty of the surrounding natural landscape. The complex will house a hotel, retail space, lofts, and an atrium garden. Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang province, is known as one of China's most beautiful cities with a high quality of life.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
OMA
Office

Materials

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureOfficesCommercial ArchitectureChina

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureOfficesCommercial ArchitectureChina
Cite: "Hangzhou Prism / OMA" 23 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042657/hangzhou-prism-oma> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags