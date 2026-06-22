Text description provided by the architects. House 29 is situated on the route to the sacred mountain Guagualzhumi, on a sloping plot of the Andean landscape, facing Cuenca and the mountain El Tablón, and bordered by a pine forest. The topography, orientation, and presence of the forest establish the relationship between the house and its surroundings from the start.
Casa 29 / estudio29
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Cite: "Casa 29 / estudio29" [Casa 29 / estudio29] 22 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042653/casa-29-estudio29> ISSN 0719-8884