Casa 29 / estudio29

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Houses • Ecuador Architects: estudio29

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 350 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Lead Architect: Sebastián Corral

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Text description provided by the architects. House 29 is situated on the route to the sacred mountain Guagualzhumi, on a sloping plot of the Andean landscape, facing Cuenca and the mountain El Tablón, and bordered by a pine forest. The topography, orientation, and presence of the forest establish the relationship between the house and its surroundings from the start.