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Casa 29 / estudio29

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Casa 29 / estudio29 - Exterior Photography, Wood, Balcony, BeamCasa 29 / estudio29 - Exterior PhotographyCasa 29 / estudio29 - Interior Photography, Wood, ConcreteCasa 29 / estudio29 - Image 5 of 15Casa 29 / estudio29 - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Ecuador
  • Architects: estudio29
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Lead Architect: Sebastián Corral
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Casa 29 / estudio29 - Image 5 of 15
© JAG Studio

Text description provided by the architects. House 29 is situated on the route to the sacred mountain Guagualzhumi, on a sloping plot of the Andean landscape, facing Cuenca and the mountain El Tablón, and bordered by a pine forest. The topography, orientation, and presence of the forest establish the relationship between the house and its surroundings from the start.

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estudio29
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Brick

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesEcuador

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BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesEcuador
Cite: "Casa 29 / estudio29" [Casa 29 / estudio29] 22 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042653/casa-29-estudio29> ISSN 0719-8884

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