Caiçara House / Studio Carlito e Renata Pascucci

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Praia de Boiçucanga, Brazil
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Architects: Studio Carlito e Renata Pascucci
- Area: 180 m²
- Year: 2022
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Photographs:Julia Novoa
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Lead Architect: Renata Pascucci
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: Evellyn Oliveira
- City: Praia de Boiçucanga
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The project stemmed from a twofold request: to build a home with a “caiçara” identity that was also designed for short-term rentals and a possible future sale. The clients, a couple who have lived on the northern coast of São Paulo for over twenty years, approached Studio Carlito e Renata Pascucci with these two well-defined goals in mind. It fell to Renata Pascucci, the architect in charge of the project, to strike a balance between identity and profitability.