Caiçara House / Studio Carlito e Renata Pascucci

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Project Team: Evellyn Oliveira

City: Praia de Boiçucanga

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. The project stemmed from a twofold request: to build a home with a “caiçara” identity that was also designed for short-term rentals and a possible future sale. The clients, a couple who have lived on the northern coast of São Paulo for over twenty years, approached Studio Carlito e Renata Pascucci with these two well-defined goals in mind. It fell to Renata Pascucci, the architect in charge of the project, to strike a balance between identity and profitability.