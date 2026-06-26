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Caiçara House / Studio Carlito e Renata Pascucci

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Caiçara House / Studio Carlito e Renata Pascucci - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard, BalconyCaiçara House / Studio Carlito e Renata Pascucci - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Lighting, Sofa, Chair, ShelvingCaiçara House / Studio Carlito e Renata Pascucci - Interior Photography, BeamCaiçara House / Studio Carlito e Renata Pascucci - Exterior Photography, Door, GardenCaiçara House / Studio Carlito e Renata Pascucci - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Praia de Boiçucanga, Brazil
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Caiçara House / Studio Carlito e Renata Pascucci - Exterior Photography, Door, Garden
© Julia Novoa

Text description provided by the architects. The project stemmed from a twofold request: to build a home with a “caiçara” identity that was also designed for short-term rentals and a possible future sale. The clients, a couple who have lived on the northern coast of São Paulo for over twenty years, approached Studio Carlito e Renata Pascucci with these two well-defined goals in mind. It fell to Renata Pascucci, the architect in charge of the project, to strike a balance between identity and profitability.

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Cite: "Caiçara House / Studio Carlito e Renata Pascucci" [Casa Caiçara / Studio Carlito e Renata Pascucci] 26 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042651/caicara-house-studio-carlito-e-renata-pascucci> ISSN 0719-8884

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