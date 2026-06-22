Cantareira Modules / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

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Category: Mixed Use Architecture

Project Team: Danilo Terra, Fernanda Sakano, Juliana Terra, Pedro Tuma

Lead Architetcs: Danilo Terra, Fernanda Sakano, Juliana Terra, Pedro Tuma

Landscape Design: Gabriella Ornaghi e Bianca Vasone Arquitetura da Paisagem

Structural Engineering: HBStudio

General Construction: Taguá Engenharia

MEP: RCB

City: Mairiporã

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. This work presents a design process that stems from complex programmatic and geographic premises. The program proposed by the couple reflected their desire for diverse spaces and uses, a result of their wide-ranging professional activities. She is a fashion consultant, businesswoman, and communicator. He is a musician, writer, and designer. The project included a music studio, an art studio, a chapel, and an auxiliary building with a suite, kitchen, pantry, and a small wine cellar/cheese storage room.