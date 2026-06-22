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Cantareira Modules / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

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Cantareira Modules / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Image 2 of 26Cantareira Modules / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Image 3 of 26Cantareira Modules / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Interior PhotographyCantareira Modules / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Image 5 of 26Cantareira Modules / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Mixed Use Architecture
Mairiporã, Brazil
  • Project Team: Danilo Terra, Fernanda Sakano, Juliana Terra, Pedro Tuma
  • Lead Architetcs: Danilo Terra, Fernanda Sakano, Juliana Terra, Pedro Tuma
  • Landscape Design: Gabriella Ornaghi e Bianca Vasone Arquitetura da Paisagem
  • Structural Engineering: HBStudio
  • General Construction: Taguá Engenharia
  • MEP: RCB
  • City: Mairiporã
  • Country: Brazil
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Text description provided by the architects. This work presents a design process that stems from complex programmatic and geographic premises. The program proposed by the couple reflected their desire for diverse spaces and uses, a result of their wide-ranging professional activities. She is a fashion consultant, businesswoman, and communicator. He is a musician, writer, and designer. The project included a music studio, an art studio, a chapel, and an auxiliary building with a suite, kitchen, pantry, and a small wine cellar/cheese storage room.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureBrazil
Cite: "Cantareira Modules / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados" [Módulos Cantareira / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados] 22 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042590/cantareira-modules-terra-e-tuma-arquitetos-associados> ISSN 0719-8884

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