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Park in Market / Office Canopy of Architecture

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Park in Market / Office Canopy of Architecture - Exterior PhotographyPark in Market / Office Canopy of Architecture - Interior PhotographyPark in Market / Office Canopy of Architecture - Interior Photography, StairsPark in Market / Office Canopy of Architecture - Interior PhotographyPark in Market / Office Canopy of Architecture - More Images+ 35

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Renovation, Market
Hangzhou, China
  • Category: Renovation, Market
  • Lead Designer: Xu Tianxin, Li Wei, Ma Yuqian
  • Design Team: Zhang Zhang, Chen Chuxuan, Pan Weiqing, Xu Xinyi, Luo Yiyan, Cui Ning, Ren Ruoyi, Fu Yawen, Huang Xinyi, Chen Saimiao, Teng Ying
  • Engineering: XTRUC INSTITUTE
  • Landscape: Zhizhi Landscape
  • Vi System, Signage & Poster Design: CLD studio (Chen Zheng, Jiang Hang, Luan Jiahui)
  • Fire & Mep Engineering: Junqi Fire Protection Design Studio （Wu Qiaoli）
  • Lighting Consultant: JIEDAO Lighting (Shi Xuefei)
  • Corner Museum Exhibition Collaboration: National Wetland Museum of China
  • General Construction Contractor: Zhongzhou Construction Engineering Group
  • Exhibition & Ff&E Construction: Hangzhou Yanzhu Design Institute Co., Ltd.
  • Signage Construction: Hangzhou Violet Culture Media Co., Ltd.
  • Clients: WEST LAKE CONSTRUCTION INVESTMENT GROUP
  • City: Hangzhou
  • Country: China
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Park in Market / Office Canopy of Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Qingshan Wu

PARK IN MARKET — Commissioned by Westlake Construction Investment Group, Office Canopy of Architecture transformed a standardized public building into a park-style marketplace with community attributes. Since West Lake District launched the agricultural market quality enhancement action, marketplace renovation has become a cultural calling card of Hangzhou. The team of Office Canopy of Architecture was responsible for the full-professional design, construction drawings, and implementation management across architecture, interior, landscape, installation, graphic visuals, and lighting.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationCommercial ArchitectureMarketChina
Cite: "Park in Market / Office Canopy of Architecture" 08 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042581/park-in-market-office-canopy-of-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Qingshan Wu

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