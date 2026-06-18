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Rest Area 3 Osaka Expo 2025 / Suzuko Yamada Architects

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  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Mixed Use Architecture, Temporary Installations, Public Architecture
Osaka, Japan
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© Yosuke Ohtake

Text description provided by the architects. A rest area where clusters of trees leading into a quiet forest are interwoven with small yet unique man-made structures. The entire site also serves as a dining space, with food trucks and tables arranged throughout, drawing many visitors in search of shade. However, alongside accessible facilities such as restrooms, an information center, and lounges, there are also many restricted-use spaces including a first-aid station, a police booth, and a telecommunications equipment room.

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Suzuko Yamada Architects
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsPublic ArchitectureJapan

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SteelPlasticProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsPublic ArchitectureJapan
Cite: "Rest Area 3 Osaka Expo 2025 / Suzuko Yamada Architects" 18 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042531/rest-area-3-osaka-expo-2025-suzuko-yamada-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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