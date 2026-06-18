Rest Area 3 Osaka Expo 2025 / Suzuko Yamada Architects

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Architects: Suzuko Yamada Architects
- Area: 104 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Yosuke Ohtake
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Lead Architects: Suzuko Yamada, Kokoro Suzuki, Yuta Gongyo, Malibu Fukuda
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Structural Engineers: TECTONICA INC., Yoshinori Suzuki, Hinako Igarashi, Takuma Yamashita, Daiki Iwamoto
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Consulting Engineers: ZO Consulting Engineers, Ken Nishinakamura, Shingo Nemoto, Miwa Takamoto
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Construction Company: Fukushima Construction Company, Yuhei Sakiguchi, Koji Makino, Kenji Suzuki
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- Team: Kokoro Suzuki, Yuta Gongyo, Malibu Fukuda
- City: Osaka
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. A rest area where clusters of trees leading into a quiet forest are interwoven with small yet unique man-made structures. The entire site also serves as a dining space, with food trucks and tables arranged throughout, drawing many visitors in search of shade. However, alongside accessible facilities such as restrooms, an information center, and lounges, there are also many restricted-use spaces including a first-aid station, a police booth, and a telecommunications equipment room.