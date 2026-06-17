JASH Factory / KSM Architecture

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Category: Factory

Design Team: Siddarth Money, G.Deivanayagi, Jayaprakash Reddy, Shanmugaraja S.

Client: Shiv Pad Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

City: Chennai

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. The development for the Shivpad Engineering Unit, which manufactures varied water treatment equipment, was planned across 2 acres of land. The site for the Shivpad Engineering at Vallam has two access points, which are from the southeast and southwest corners abutting the main Sipcot road. The production space, which is a metal PEB structure, forms the central part of the development, flanked by the Admin building to its south and the ancillary building to its west.