House for María / Metriq Estudio

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Houses • Quito, Ecuador Architects: Metriq Estudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 37 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Edimca

Category: Houses

Principal Architects: Francisco Díaz, Alejandro Campos, Richard Andrade

Design Team: Kevin Sebastian Soliz, Daniela Fonseca, Micaela Balseca

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Novotex

City: Quito

Country: Ecuador

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Text description provided by the architects. María’s House was born without a budget, in an adverse context, but with a clear purpose. Located in the working-class neighborhood of La Gatazo, in southern Quito, it emerged in the aftermath of the pandemic as a response to the neglect and vulnerability of an elderly woman whose home was on the verge of collapse. The project was conceived as an exercise in empathy, understood not only as design, but as action, self-management, and social commitment.