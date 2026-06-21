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House for María / Metriq Estudio

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House for María / Metriq Estudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Sink, CountertopHouse for María / Metriq Estudio - Interior Photography, WoodHouse for María / Metriq Estudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, SinkHouse for María / Metriq Estudio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, BeamHouse for María / Metriq Estudio - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Quito, Ecuador
  • Architects: Metriq Estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  37
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Edimca
  • Category: Houses
  • Principal Architects: Francisco Díaz, Alejandro Campos, Richard Andrade
  • Design Team: Kevin Sebastian Soliz, Daniela Fonseca, Micaela Balseca
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Novotex
  • City: Quito
  • Country: Ecuador
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House for María / Metriq Estudio - Interior Photography, Wood
© Alex Santander

Text description provided by the architects. María’s House was born without a budget, in an adverse context, but with a clear purpose. Located in the working-class neighborhood of La Gatazo, in southern Quito, it emerged in the aftermath of the pandemic as a response to the neglect and vulnerability of an elderly woman whose home was on the verge of collapse. The project was conceived as an exercise in empathy, understood not only as design, but as action, self-management, and social commitment.

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Cite: "House for María / Metriq Estudio" [Casa para María / Metriq Estudio] 21 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042489/house-for-maria-metriq-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

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