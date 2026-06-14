Kenari House / Ken Workshop

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Architects: Ken Workshop
- Area: 500 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Kung Photogtaph
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Manufacturers: Duravit, Dekton, Driade, Luceplan, Mill Alumunium, Pafoni
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Lead Architects: Kenny Christian
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Text description provided by the architects. Situated on a prominent corner lot within a mature residential neighborhood, the project emerged from a fundamental contradiction: how to create a home that remains open to light, air, and landscape while protecting the intimacy of everyday life. Exposed to two streets and surrounded by neighboring views, the site demanded a careful architectural response. Rather than treating privacy as a limitation, the design transforms it into the primary generator of form, space, and experience.