Kenari House / Ken Workshop

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Houses • Jakarta, Indonesia Architects: Ken Workshop

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 500 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Kung Photogtaph

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Duravit Dekton , Driade , Luceplan , Mill Alumunium , Pafoni Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Kenny Christian

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Kenny Christian

Design Team: Michelle Ananta

Landscape Architecture: Plikota

City: Jakarta

Country: Indonesia

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Text description provided by the architects. Situated on a prominent corner lot within a mature residential neighborhood, the project emerged from a fundamental contradiction: how to create a home that remains open to light, air, and landscape while protecting the intimacy of everyday life. Exposed to two streets and surrounded by neighboring views, the site demanded a careful architectural response. Rather than treating privacy as a limitation, the design transforms it into the primary generator of form, space, and experience.