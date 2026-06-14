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Kenari House / Ken Workshop

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Kenari House / Ken Workshop - Exterior Photography, GardenKenari House / Ken Workshop - Interior Photography, Dining room, WoodKenari House / Ken Workshop - Image 4 of 15Kenari House / Ken Workshop - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, ChairKenari House / Ken Workshop - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Architects: Ken Workshop
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kung Photogtaph
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Duravit, Dekton, Driade, Luceplan, Mill Alumunium, Pafoni
  • Lead Architects: Kenny Christian
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Kenny Christian
  • Design Team: Michelle Ananta
  • Landscape Architecture: Plikota
  • City: Jakarta
  • Country: Indonesia
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Kenari House / Ken Workshop - Exterior Photography
© Kung Photogtaph

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on a prominent corner lot within a mature residential neighborhood, the project emerged from a fundamental contradiction: how to create a home that remains open to light, air, and landscape while protecting the intimacy of everyday life. Exposed to two streets and surrounded by neighboring views, the site demanded a careful architectural response. Rather than treating privacy as a limitation, the design transforms it into the primary generator of form, space, and experience.

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Ken Workshop
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "Kenari House / Ken Workshop" 14 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042424/kenari-house-ken-workshop> ISSN 0719-8884

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