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Casa 144º / Jaime Prous Architects

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Casa 144º / Jaime Prous Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, CountertopCasa 144º / Jaime Prous Architects - Exterior PhotographyCasa 144º / Jaime Prous Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair, GlassCasa 144º / Jaime Prous Architects - Exterior Photography, ConcreteCasa 144º / Jaime Prous Architects - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Maresme, Spain
  • Architects: Jaime Prous Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Del Rio Bani
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Guix Laminat Blanes, OtherStructures
  • Lead Architect: Jaime Prous
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Casa 144º / Jaime Prous Architects - Image 6 of 25
© Del Rio Bani

Text description provided by the architects. Building on a forested hillside means confronting the same questions again and again: how do you settle into a sloping terrain without disrupting what is already there? Most houses in the area answer by occupying the largest possible footprint, reshaping the land to suit the building rather than the other way around. Casa 144º starts from a different position entirely. It rejects the familiar aesthetic of white rendered walls that so often conceals concrete structures, major earthworks, and energy-intensive systems beneath a reassuring surface. Here, the logic of construction is honest from the outside in.

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Cite: "Casa 144º / Jaime Prous Architects" 19 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042407/casa-144o-jaime-prous-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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