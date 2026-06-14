House in a Former Factory, Renovation and Extension / Morsa Taller + Pablo Giterman

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Buenos Aires, Argentina
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Architects: Morsa Taller, Pablo Giterman
- Area: 72 m²
- Year: 2025
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- Category: Houses, Adaptive Reuse
- Architects: Pablo Giterman, Alejandra Esteve
- City: Buenos Aires
- Country: Argentina
Text description provided by the architects. In a three-story factory converted into apartments/offices during the 1990s in the Colegiales neighborhood, the task arose to transform a unit that used to function as an office into a home. The unit consisted of two floors without divisions and a disused terrace due to the shape of its structure, a curved concrete slab that did not allow for the use of the upper floor. Access to it was through a hatch door that separated the unit from this exterior terrace.