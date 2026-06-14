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House in a Former Factory, Renovation and Extension / Morsa Taller + Pablo Giterman

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House in a Former Factory, Renovation and Extension / Morsa Taller + Pablo Giterman - Interior Photography, Stairs, Chair, HandrailHouse in a Former Factory, Renovation and Extension / Morsa Taller + Pablo Giterman - Image 3 of 33House in a Former Factory, Renovation and Extension / Morsa Taller + Pablo Giterman - Image 4 of 33House in a Former Factory, Renovation and Extension / Morsa Taller + Pablo Giterman - Interior Photography, Glass, BalconyHouse in a Former Factory, Renovation and Extension / Morsa Taller + Pablo Giterman - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses, Adaptive Reuse
Buenos Aires, Argentina
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House in a Former Factory, Renovation and Extension / Morsa Taller + Pablo Giterman - Image 7 of 33
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. In a three-story factory converted into apartments/offices during the 1990s in the Colegiales neighborhood, the task arose to transform a unit that used to function as an office into a home. The unit consisted of two floors without divisions and a disused terrace due to the shape of its structure, a curved concrete slab that did not allow for the use of the upper floor. Access to it was through a hatch door that separated the unit from this exterior terrace.

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Morsa Taller
Office
Pablo Giterman
Office

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GlassSteel

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseArgentina

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GlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseArgentina
Cite: "House in a Former Factory, Renovation and Extension / Morsa Taller + Pablo Giterman" [Casa en una ex fábrica, reforma y ampliación / Morsa Taller + Pablo Giterman] 14 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042397/house-in-a-former-factory-renovation-and-extension-morsa-taller-plus-pablo-giterman> ISSN 0719-8884

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