Clyde Creek Primary School / Kerstin Thompson Architects

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Category: Kindergarten

Architect: McBride Charles Ryan

Team: Kerstin Thompson, Anastasia Sklavakis, Leo Showell, Elise Houghton, Darcy Dunn, Audrey Shaw, Kelley Mackay, Wai Yin Lai, Tamsin O'Reilly, Rob Eaton, Anastasia Doukakaros, Sophie Nicholaou, Michael Blancato, Leonard Meister, Tina Leal, Tobias Pond, Erhau Lee, Juan Carvajal

City: Clyde

Country: Australia

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Text description provided by the architects. The campus is designed as a cluster of buildings around a central 'civic heart'- the focal gathering, outdoor learning and play space. Clyde Creek Primary School (CCPS) was a part of the New Schools 2022 Bundle B package. An entire new campus, located in a new residential growth suburb in Melbourne's South East. Designed to fully embrace the VSBA's four educational principles, the project balances the efficiencies of template design with site-specific opportunities and constraints.