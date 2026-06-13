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Vicco Building / sauermartins

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Vicco Building / sauermartins - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© javier agustin rojas

Vicco Building / sauermartins - Exterior Photography, BalconyVicco Building / sauermartins - Exterior Photography, BalconyVicco Building / sauermartins - Image 4 of 22Vicco Building / sauermartins - Image 5 of 22Vicco Building / sauermartins - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments
Porto Alegre, Brazil
  • Architects: sauermartins
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2750
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Category: Apartments
  • Team: pedro leggerini, joão pedro palma, morgana goulart, gabriela campos, lívia lopes, camila alba, josé victor balen, guilherme campelo, isabel martins, bernardo kich, isaque schafer, joão izidro
  • Landscape: creare paisagismo
  • City: Porto Alegre
  • Country: Brazil
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Text description provided by the architects. Located in a residential area of porto alegre, near some of the city’s most important public parks, the building embodies a series of small efforts, small gestures, capable of emphasizing the dialogue between interior and exterior, public and private realms, thus favoring the relationship with the street.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsBrazil
Cite: "Vicco Building / sauermartins" [Edifício Vicco / sauermartins] 13 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042352/vicco-building-sauermartins> ISSN 0719-8884

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