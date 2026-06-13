Vicco Building / sauermartins

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Porto Alegre, Brazil
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Architects: sauermartins
- Area: 2750 m²
- Year: 2025
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- Category: Apartments
- Team: pedro leggerini, joão pedro palma, morgana goulart, gabriela campos, lívia lopes, camila alba, josé victor balen, guilherme campelo, isabel martins, bernardo kich, isaque schafer, joão izidro
- Landscape: creare paisagismo
- City: Porto Alegre
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located in a residential area of porto alegre, near some of the city’s most important public parks, the building embodies a series of small efforts, small gestures, capable of emphasizing the dialogue between interior and exterior, public and private realms, thus favoring the relationship with the street.