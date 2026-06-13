Vicco Building / sauermartins

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Apartments • Porto Alegre, Brazil Architects: sauermartins

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2750 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Category: Apartments

Team: pedro leggerini, joão pedro palma, morgana goulart, gabriela campos, lívia lopes, camila alba, josé victor balen, guilherme campelo, isabel martins, bernardo kich, isaque schafer, joão izidro

Landscape: creare paisagismo

City: Porto Alegre

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in a residential area of porto alegre, near some of the city’s most important public parks, the building embodies a series of small efforts, small gestures, capable of emphasizing the dialogue between interior and exterior, public and private realms, thus favoring the relationship with the street.