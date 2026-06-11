Four Walls Pavilion / Studio Mango

+ 20

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Four Walls is a lakeside pavilion in a coastal site south of Chennai, India. Designed by London-based architects Studio Mango, the building forms the endpoint of a linear park within Sanctuary by Aarth, a new residential development for which the practice also designed the villas. Constructed as the first element within the wider masterplan, the client requested a building simple in its conception but capable of serving several programmatic requirements. A gallery space was necessary to display the villa designs, while a larger space was required for gatherings. The pavilion would frame visitors' first encounter with the lake, around which the development is organized.