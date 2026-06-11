  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. India
  5. Four Walls Pavilion / Studio Mango

Four Walls Pavilion / Studio Mango

Save

Four Walls Pavilion / Studio Mango - Image 2 of 25Four Walls Pavilion / Studio Mango - Interior Photography, BrickFour Walls Pavilion / Studio Mango - Interior Photography, BrickFour Walls Pavilion / Studio Mango - Exterior PhotographyFour Walls Pavilion / Studio Mango - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Installations & Structures, Public Architecture
Chennai, India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Four Walls Pavilion / Studio Mango - Image 2 of 25
© Geomorph Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Four Walls is a lakeside pavilion in a coastal site south of Chennai, India. Designed by London-based architects Studio Mango, the building forms the endpoint of a linear park within Sanctuary by Aarth, a new residential development for which the practice also designed the villas. Constructed as the first element within the wider masterplan, the client requested a building simple in its conception but capable of serving several programmatic requirements. A gallery space was necessary to display the villa designs, while a larger space was required for gatherings. The pavilion would frame visitors' first encounter with the lake, around which the development is organized.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio Mango
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureIndia

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureIndia
Cite: "Four Walls Pavilion / Studio Mango" 11 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042335/four-walls-pavilion-studio-mango> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags