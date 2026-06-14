Mount Bazaar / People’s Architecture Office

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Category: Installations & Structures

Lead Team: He Zhe, James Shen, Zang Feng

Design Team: Zhang Qiaochu, Zhang Meng

Chief Curators: Li Xiangning, Gao Changjun

On Site Coordination: Zhang Feng, Zhang Wenjun

Structural Consultant: Liu Su / Beijing Shouang Architectural Structure Studio

Structural Construction Drawings: Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Co., Ltd.

Lighting Consultant: Min Yuebo

Construction Team: Suzhou Shengyao Environmental Art Engineering Co., Ltd.

City: Shanghai

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. On the industrial site of Yangpu's Fuxing Island, Mount Bazaar—a three-dimensional scaffolding installation created for the 2025 Shanghai Urban Space Art Season (SUSAS)—rises from the ground to form a mountainous structure, providing citizens with a new type of public space that integrates commerce, leisure, and scenic viewing.