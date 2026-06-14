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Mount Bazaar / People’s Architecture Office

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  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Installations & Structures
Shanghai, China
  • Lead Team: He Zhe, James Shen, Zang Feng
  • Design Team: Zhang Qiaochu, Zhang Meng
  • Chief Curators: Li Xiangning, Gao Changjun
  • On Site Coordination: Zhang Feng, Zhang Wenjun
  • Structural Consultant: Liu Su / Beijing Shouang Architectural Structure Studio
  • Structural Construction Drawings: Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Co., Ltd.
  • Lighting Consultant:  Min Yuebo
  • Construction Team: Suzhou Shengyao Environmental Art Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • City: Shanghai
  • Country: China
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Mount Bazaar / People’s Architecture Office - Exterior Photography
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Text description provided by the architects. On the industrial site of Yangpu's Fuxing Island, Mount Bazaar—a three-dimensional scaffolding installation created for the 2025 Shanghai Urban Space Art Season (SUSAS)—rises from the ground to form a mountainous structure, providing citizens with a new type of public space that integrates commerce, leisure, and scenic viewing.

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Cite: "Mount Bazaar / People’s Architecture Office" 14 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042317/mount-bazaar-peoples-architecture-office> ISSN 0719-8884

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