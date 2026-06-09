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Cherry Orchard Shared Living Spaces / Actual Office

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Cherry Orchard Shared Living Spaces / Actual Office - Interior Photography, ConcreteCherry Orchard Shared Living Spaces / Actual Office - Interior Photography, ConcreteCherry Orchard Shared Living Spaces / Actual Office - Interior Photography, WoodCherry Orchard Shared Living Spaces / Actual Office - Interior PhotographyCherry Orchard Shared Living Spaces / Actual Office - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential Architecture, Commercial Architecture
London, United Kingdom
  • Architects: Actual Office
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Building Narratives
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Audo, Carl Hansen, HAY, Knoll International, VitrA
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Cherry Orchard Shared Living Spaces / Actual Office - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Building Narratives

Text description provided by the architects. Actual Office has completed the fit-out of a series of shared living spaces in South London, defined by a simple but strong design idea and curated material palette that balances warmth, durability, and spatial clarity. Collaborating with a dynamic client, Actual Office established a unified design vision and applied it to a series of interconnected shell spaces, transforming them into a refined residential environment.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureUnited Kingdom

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SteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Cherry Orchard Shared Living Spaces / Actual Office" 09 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042278/cherry-orchard-shared-living-spaces-actual-office> ISSN 0719-8884

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