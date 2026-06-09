Cherry Orchard Shared Living Spaces / Actual Office

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Category: Residential Architecture, Commercial Architecture

Lead Team: Jonathan Maguire

General Contractor : Fish Fabrications

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

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Text description provided by the architects. Actual Office has completed the fit-out of a series of shared living spaces in South London, defined by a simple but strong design idea and curated material palette that balances warmth, durability, and spatial clarity. Collaborating with a dynamic client, Actual Office established a unified design vision and applied it to a series of interconnected shell spaces, transforming them into a refined residential environment.