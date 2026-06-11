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Bent by Spring / HCCH Studio

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Bent by Spring / HCCH Studio - Exterior PhotographyBent by Spring / HCCH Studio - Exterior Photography, Wood, ArchBent by Spring / HCCH Studio - Image 25 of 27Bent by Spring / HCCH Studio - Image 15 of 27Bent by Spring / HCCH Studio - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Installations & Structures
Shanghai, China
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Bent by Spring / HCCH Studio - Image 16 of 27
© Guowei Liu

Text description provided by the architects. Bent by Spring is a suspended bamboo canopy conceived as both seasonal marker and urban stage. Commissioned by Power Station of Art for the Shanghai International Flower Show, the public installation occupies the sunken entrance plaza of Gucheng Park（the old city park）, along the must-visit tourist route connecting The Bund and Yu Garden. Framed by the dense texture of Shanghai's old city and facing the skyline of Lujiazui across the river, the project stages a dialogue between local atmosphere and cyber-urban spectacle.

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Cite: "Bent by Spring / HCCH Studio" 11 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042269/bent-by-spring-hcch-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Guowei Liu

一竿春 / HCCH合尘建筑

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