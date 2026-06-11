Bent by Spring / HCCH Studio

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Text description provided by the architects. Bent by Spring is a suspended bamboo canopy conceived as both seasonal marker and urban stage. Commissioned by Power Station of Art for the Shanghai International Flower Show, the public installation occupies the sunken entrance plaza of Gucheng Park（the old city park）, along the must-visit tourist route connecting The Bund and Yu Garden. Framed by the dense texture of Shanghai's old city and facing the skyline of Lujiazui across the river, the project stages a dialogue between local atmosphere and cyber-urban spectacle.