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Wild’s Collection Naturalist Specimen / Offhand Practice

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Wild’s Collection Naturalist Specimen / Offhand Practice - Exterior PhotographyWild’s Collection Naturalist Specimen / Offhand Practice - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodWild’s Collection Naturalist Specimen / Offhand Practice - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, ShelvingWild’s Collection Naturalist Specimen / Offhand Practice - Image 5 of 18Wild’s Collection Naturalist Specimen / Offhand Practice - More Images+ 13

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Retail Interiors
Guangzhou, China
  • Architects: Offhand Practice
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  155
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Wen Studio
  • Lead Architects: Yuan Yuan, Nie Xuan, Wen Xiaohui, Li Yue, Gao Sizhuo, Chen Jieying
  • Category: Retail Interiors
  • Clients: China Travel Service & Aranya × Wild‘s collection
  • Lighting Design: Shanghai Tangsi Lighting Design Co., Ltd.
  • Construction Contractor: Shanghai Construction Decoration (Group) Co., Ltd.
  • City: Guangzhou
  • Country: China
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Wild’s Collection Naturalist Specimen / Offhand Practice - Exterior Photography
© Wen Studio

Wild's Collection – A Fold of Time Hidden in a Modern Shell - "A Perch" at Aranya Guangzhou Jiulong Lake — Aranya's first semi-open park commercial complex. The raw, site-cast concrete volumes are bold, modern, and open, exuding a quietly powerful restraint. And our task was to design a "street-side museum" within this context — Wild's Collection, a wilderness natural history discovery hub.

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Cite: "Wild’s Collection Naturalist Specimen / Offhand Practice" 09 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042241/wilds-collection-naturalist-specimen-offhand-practice> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Wen Studio

Wild’s Collection 博物学家标本 / Offhand Practice

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