Wild’s Collection Naturalist Specimen / Offhand Practice

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Guangzhou, China
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Architects: Offhand Practice
- Area: 155 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Wen Studio
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Lead Architects: Yuan Yuan, Nie Xuan, Wen Xiaohui, Li Yue, Gao Sizhuo, Chen Jieying
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- Category: Retail Interiors
- Clients: China Travel Service & Aranya × Wild‘s collection
- Lighting Design: Shanghai Tangsi Lighting Design Co., Ltd.
- Construction Contractor: Shanghai Construction Decoration (Group) Co., Ltd.
- City: Guangzhou
- Country: China
Wild's Collection – A Fold of Time Hidden in a Modern Shell - "A Perch" at Aranya Guangzhou Jiulong Lake — Aranya's first semi-open park commercial complex. The raw, site-cast concrete volumes are bold, modern, and open, exuding a quietly powerful restraint. And our task was to design a "street-side museum" within this context — Wild's Collection, a wilderness natural history discovery hub.