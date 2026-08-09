Wild’s Collection Naturalist Specimen / Offhand Practice

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Category: Retail Interiors

Clients: China Travel Service & Aranya × Wild‘s collection

Lighting Design: Shanghai Tangsi Lighting Design Co., Ltd.

Construction Contractor: Shanghai Construction Decoration (Group) Co., Ltd.

City: Guangzhou

Country: China

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Wild's Collection – A Fold of Time Hidden in a Modern Shell - "A Perch" at Aranya Guangzhou Jiulong Lake — Aranya's first semi-open park commercial complex. The raw, site-cast concrete volumes are bold, modern, and open, exuding a quietly powerful restraint. And our task was to design a "street-side museum" within this context — Wild's Collection, a wilderness natural history discovery hub.