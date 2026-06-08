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ukyo X Café / Maria Schunn

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ukyo X Café / Maria Schunn - Interior Photography, Wood, Shelvingukyo X Café / Maria Schunn - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chairukyo X Café / Maria Schunn - Interior Photography, Woodukyo X Café / Maria Schunn - Image 5 of 22ukyo X Café / Maria Schunn - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Interior Design, Cultural Interiors, Coffee Shop Interiors
Cluj-Napoca, Romania
  • Interior Designers: Maria Schunn
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:in-still
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Borodi Design, Mark Oliver Studio, Structowood
  • Acoustic Consultants: H.A.N.D. HI FI
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ukyo X Café / Maria Schunn - Interior Photography, Wood
© in-still

Text description provided by the architects. ukyo X transforms a historic Cluj-Napoca storefront into a hybrid café, listening bar, and cultural space. ukyo X, the third location of the ukyo brand, is situated in the old city center of Cluj-Napoca, Romania, in a pedestrian area characterized by historical stratification and an active public life. The space positions itself as an active extension of the street, where passers-by become participants. Sliding glass doors allow the interior to open entirely, transforming the commercial front into a natural extension of the walkable district.

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Maria Schunn
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Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignCultural InteriorsHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsRomania

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WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignCultural InteriorsHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsRomania
Cite: "ukyo X Café / Maria Schunn" 08 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042231/ukyo-x-cafe-maria-schunn> ISSN 0719-8884

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