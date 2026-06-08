ukyo X Café / Maria Schunn

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Text description provided by the architects. ukyo X transforms a historic Cluj-Napoca storefront into a hybrid café, listening bar, and cultural space. ukyo X, the third location of the ukyo brand, is situated in the old city center of Cluj-Napoca, Romania, in a pedestrian area characterized by historical stratification and an active public life. The space positions itself as an active extension of the street, where passers-by become participants. Sliding glass doors allow the interior to open entirely, transforming the commercial front into a natural extension of the walkable district.