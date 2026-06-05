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La Vallée Verte / MVRDV

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La Vallée Verte / MVRDV - Exterior PhotographyLa Vallée Verte / MVRDV - Image 3 of 37La Vallée Verte / MVRDV - Exterior PhotographyLa Vallée Verte / MVRDV - Image 5 of 37La Vallée Verte / MVRDV - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Apartments
Bordeaux, France
  • Category: Apartments
  • Founding Partner In Charge: Winy Maas
  • Partner: Bertrand Schippan
  • Design Team: Antoine Muller, Nicolas Land, Charlotte Kientz, Kamile Malinauskaite, Marie Saladin, Nils Christa, Sylvain Totaro, Mickael Pors, Davide Salamino, Javier Cuenca Solana, Quentin Aubry, Karolina Szostkiewicz, Chiara Cappelluti, Erik Obando, Gabrielle Evain, Sabin Andrei Zapareniuc, Céline Haghbin
  • Business Development: Jan Knikker
  • Copyright: MVRDV Winy Maas, Jacob van Rijs, Nathalie de Vries
  • Co Architect: ADVENTO, Bordeaux, France
  • Contractor: Ramery, Pyrenees Charpentes, Labastère, ATE Alu, Bers33
  • Project Coordination, Structural Engineer, Mep, Cost Calculation: ECOTECH
  • Landscape Architect: A+R Paysage (Rémi Salles)
  • Environmental Advisor: ADER ECO
  • City: Bordeaux
  • Country: France
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La Vallée Verte / MVRDV - Image 3 of 37
© Paul Lefevre

Text description provided by the architects. MVRDV has completed construction of La Vallée Verte, a residential project within the Bastide Niel district of Bordeaux. Situated between the shaded streets and former railway tracks of MVRDV's own Bastide Niel masterplan, the project combines the angled forms of the masterplan's "suncuts" with a verdant "crater": a circular internal courtyard with an intense abundance of plants adorning generous terraces. Providing 70 new homes of varying sizes to attract residents in all stages of life, the project's sleek white exterior blends in as part of this brand new, innovative urban district, while the inner courtyard offers a distinctive and secluded park-like space in which residents and visitors can relax.

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Cite: "La Vallée Verte / MVRDV" 05 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042194/la-vallee-verte-mvrdv> ISSN 0719-8884

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