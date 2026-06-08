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Arriyadh Western Metro Station / Omrania

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Arriyadh Western Metro Station / Omrania - Exterior Photography, ArchArriyadh Western Metro Station / Omrania - Interior PhotographyArriyadh Western Metro Station / Omrania - Image 4 of 17Arriyadh Western Metro Station / Omrania - Exterior PhotographyArriyadh Western Metro Station / Omrania - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Train Station
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
  • Category: Train Station
  • Lead Team: Mahmoud Abughazal, Bassem Al Shihabi
  • Design Team: Raed Alkhateeb, Hugh Kidman, Jamal Qsous
  • Technical Team: Vincent Kosca
  • Architecture, Interiors, Landscape: Omrania
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: One Works CREW, Aaron Zaretsky / TransDevCo (Contractors)
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: One Works CREW
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: IDOM
  • City: Riyadh
  • Country: Saudi Arabia
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Arriyadh Western Metro Station / Omrania - Exterior Photography
© Royal Commission for Riyadh City

Text description provided by the architects. In an era of revived interest in downtown and car-free transit, the Arriyadh Metro Western Station is much more than a place to board a train. Omrania's goal was to design an intermodal transit hub that appeals to non-transit users. This new iconic nexus links buses and the city's light rail system; it is home to a vegetable marketplace, and it embodies the culture of the city and creates real-estate value at the same time.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureTransportationTrain StationSaudi Arabia
Cite: "Arriyadh Western Metro Station / Omrania" 08 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042163/arriyadh-western-metro-station-omrania> ISSN 0719-8884

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