Arriyadh Western Metro Station / Omrania

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Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
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Architects: Omrania
- Area: 40000 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Royal Commission for Riyadh City
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Lead Architects: Mahmoud Abughazal
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- Category: Train Station
- Lead Team: Mahmoud Abughazal, Bassem Al Shihabi
- Design Team: Raed Alkhateeb, Hugh Kidman, Jamal Qsous
- Technical Team: Vincent Kosca
- Architecture, Interiors, Landscape: Omrania
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: One Works CREW, Aaron Zaretsky / TransDevCo (Contractors)
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: One Works CREW
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: IDOM
- City: Riyadh
- Country: Saudi Arabia
Text description provided by the architects. In an era of revived interest in downtown and car-free transit, the Arriyadh Metro Western Station is much more than a place to board a train. Omrania's goal was to design an intermodal transit hub that appeals to non-transit users. This new iconic nexus links buses and the city's light rail system; it is home to a vegetable marketplace, and it embodies the culture of the city and creates real-estate value at the same time.