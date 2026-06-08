Arriyadh Western Metro Station / Omrania

Save this picture! © Royal Commission for Riyadh City

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Category: Train Station

Lead Team: Mahmoud Abughazal, Bassem Al Shihabi

Design Team: Raed Alkhateeb, Hugh Kidman, Jamal Qsous

Technical Team: Vincent Kosca

Architecture, Interiors, Landscape: Omrania

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: One Works CREW, Aaron Zaretsky / TransDevCo (Contractors)

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: One Works CREW

Engineering & Consulting > Other: IDOM

City: Riyadh

Country: Saudi Arabia

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Text description provided by the architects. In an era of revived interest in downtown and car-free transit, the Arriyadh Metro Western Station is much more than a place to board a train. Omrania's goal was to design an intermodal transit hub that appeals to non-transit users. This new iconic nexus links buses and the city's light rail system; it is home to a vegetable marketplace, and it embodies the culture of the city and creates real-estate value at the same time.