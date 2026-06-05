Glass Pavillion / M space

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Bangkok, Thailand
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Architects: M space
- Area: 915 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Ketsiree Wongwan, DOF Sky | Ground
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Lead Architects: Pakorn Mahapant
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- Category: Religious Architecture
- Lead Team: Pakorn Mahapant, Phanupong Thampalert, Gasinee Chivasiripalungkorn
- Design Team: Sarit Rungtrakoolchai, Pornpimon Wantaprom
- Technical Team: Kotcharee Noomarn, Natthaphong Saechan
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: One Gram Co.,Ltd
- General Contractor: Bouygues Thai Co.,Ltd
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: FOS Lighting Design Co.,Ltd
- Project Management: Trusty Project Management
- City: Bangkok
- Country: Thailand
Text description provided by the architects. Located on the roof garden, the Glass Pavilion axis is aligned toward the nearby Great Stupa of Wat Dhammamongkol Thawonbun Nantawihan. The contemporary meditation hall is envisioned as a singular, unified space, distilled from fundamental architectural elements. Natural light plays a central role in shaping the spatial experience, while evoking the basic forms of traditional Thai architecture, combining distinctive characteristics from multiple historical periods.