Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Religious Architecture
  4. Thailand
  5. Glass Pavillion / M space

Glass Pavillion / M space

Save

Glass Pavillion / M space - Image 2 of 24Glass Pavillion / M space - Interior Photography, Stairs, WoodGlass Pavillion / M space - Exterior PhotographyGlass Pavillion / M space - Image 5 of 24Glass Pavillion / M space - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Religious Architecture
Bangkok, Thailand
  • Lead Team: Pakorn Mahapant, Phanupong Thampalert, Gasinee Chivasiripalungkorn
  • Design Team: Sarit Rungtrakoolchai, Pornpimon Wantaprom
  • Technical Team: Kotcharee Noomarn, Natthaphong Saechan
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: One Gram Co.,Ltd
  • General Contractor: Bouygues Thai Co.,Ltd
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: FOS Lighting Design Co.,Ltd
  • Project Management: Trusty Project Management
  • City: Bangkok
  • Country: Thailand
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Glass Pavillion / M space - Image 5 of 24
© DOF Sky | Ground

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the roof garden, the Glass Pavilion axis is aligned toward the nearby Great Stupa of Wat Dhammamongkol Thawonbun Nantawihan. The contemporary meditation hall is envisioned as a singular, unified space, distilled from fundamental architectural elements. Natural light plays a central role in shaping the spatial experience, while evoking the basic forms of traditional Thai architecture, combining distinctive characteristics from multiple historical periods.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
M space
Office

Materials

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureThailand

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureThailand
Cite: "Glass Pavillion / M space" 05 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042151/glass-pavillion-m-space> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags