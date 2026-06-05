Glass Pavillion / M space

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Category: Religious Architecture

Lead Team: Pakorn Mahapant, Phanupong Thampalert, Gasinee Chivasiripalungkorn

Design Team: Sarit Rungtrakoolchai, Pornpimon Wantaprom

Technical Team: Kotcharee Noomarn, Natthaphong Saechan

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: One Gram Co.,Ltd

General Contractor: Bouygues Thai Co.,Ltd

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: FOS Lighting Design Co.,Ltd

Project Management: Trusty Project Management

City: Bangkok

Country: Thailand

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Text description provided by the architects. Located on the roof garden, the Glass Pavilion axis is aligned toward the nearby Great Stupa of Wat Dhammamongkol Thawonbun Nantawihan. The contemporary meditation hall is envisioned as a singular, unified space, distilled from fundamental architectural elements. Natural light plays a central role in shaping the spatial experience, while evoking the basic forms of traditional Thai architecture, combining distinctive characteristics from multiple historical periods.