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Valaya Villa / tHE gRID Architects Research and Design Studio

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Valaya Villa / tHE gRID Architects Research and Design Studio - Image 2 of 40Valaya Villa / tHE gRID Architects Research and Design Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, GlassValaya Villa / tHE gRID Architects Research and Design Studio - Image 4 of 40Valaya Villa / tHE gRID Architects Research and Design Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Chair, TableValaya Villa / tHE gRID Architects Research and Design Studio - More Images+ 35

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Ahmedabad, India
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Valaya Villa / tHE gRID Architects Research and Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Vinay Panjwani

Text description provided by the architects. Valaya is a Sanskrit word that refers to a protective circle, something that surrounds, holds, and safeguards what lies within. At Valaya, architecture unfolds through this idea of protection. In a time when houses are often driven by image and visual statements, Valaya begins with a more fundamental question: How can a home in today's climate remain open without becoming vulnerable? Valaya responds to Ahmedabad's realities, intense heat, and shifting light by placing climate back at the centre of architectural thinking. This is a return to responsibility. The south-west side of the site receives the maximum weather impact, while the north-east offers softer daylight and favourable airflow. These realities became the starting point of the project. The clients wanted a home that could remain connected to the outside, and full of light, while still offering privacy and shelter. Rather than treating climate as a constraint, the design allows it to guide decisions.

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Cite: "Valaya Villa / tHE gRID Architects Research and Design Studio" 08 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042119/valaya-villa-the-grid-architects-research-and-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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