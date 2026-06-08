Valaya Villa / tHE gRID Architects Research and Design Studio

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Category: Houses

Design Team: Manasvini suthar, Keyur Patel, Ankita Mevada, Parth Vaghela, Pratham Jangid

Plumbing Consultant: Ravi Engineering

Wood Work: The Wood Element

City: Ahmedabad

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. Valaya is a Sanskrit word that refers to a protective circle, something that surrounds, holds, and safeguards what lies within. At Valaya, architecture unfolds through this idea of protection. In a time when houses are often driven by image and visual statements, Valaya begins with a more fundamental question: How can a home in today's climate remain open without becoming vulnerable? Valaya responds to Ahmedabad's realities, intense heat, and shifting light by placing climate back at the centre of architectural thinking. This is a return to responsibility. The south-west side of the site receives the maximum weather impact, while the north-east offers softer daylight and favourable airflow. These realities became the starting point of the project. The clients wanted a home that could remain connected to the outside, and full of light, while still offering privacy and shelter. Rather than treating climate as a constraint, the design allows it to guide decisions.