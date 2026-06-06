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“Gauguin, l’Atelier du Pouldu” Interpretation Centre / Modal Architecture + Quartz Architecture

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“Gauguin, l’Atelier du Pouldu” Interpretation Centre / Modal Architecture + Quartz Architecture - Image 2 of 28“Gauguin, l’Atelier du Pouldu” Interpretation Centre / Modal Architecture + Quartz Architecture - Interior Photography“Gauguin, l’Atelier du Pouldu” Interpretation Centre / Modal Architecture + Quartz Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen“Gauguin, l’Atelier du Pouldu” Interpretation Centre / Modal Architecture + Quartz Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs“Gauguin, l’Atelier du Pouldu” Interpretation Centre / Modal Architecture + Quartz Architecture - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cultural Architecture
Clohars-Carnoët, France
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“Gauguin, l’Atelier du Pouldu” Interpretation Centre / Modal Architecture + Quartz Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Eric Sueur

Text description provided by the architects. The project is inspired by the artistic legacy of Paul Gauguin and the painters who stayed in Le Pouldu at the end of the 19th century. The architecture seeks to preserve the spirit and perception of the former Buvette de la Plage, where Gauguin and his companions lived and worked, while creating a contemporary cultural facility that can welcome a wider audience.

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Cite: "“Gauguin, l’Atelier du Pouldu” Interpretation Centre / Modal Architecture + Quartz Architecture" 06 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042088/gauguin-latelier-du-pouldu-interpretation-centre-modal-architecture-plus-quartz-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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