“Gauguin, l’Atelier du Pouldu” Interpretation Centre / Modal Architecture + Quartz Architecture

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Text description provided by the architects. The project is inspired by the artistic legacy of Paul Gauguin and the painters who stayed in Le Pouldu at the end of the 19th century. The architecture seeks to preserve the spirit and perception of the former Buvette de la Plage, where Gauguin and his companions lived and worked, while creating a contemporary cultural facility that can welcome a wider audience.