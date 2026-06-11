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  5. Vão House / Studio Carlito e Renata Pascucci

Vão House / Studio Carlito e Renata Pascucci

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Vão House / Studio Carlito e Renata Pascucci - Image 2 of 25Vão House / Studio Carlito e Renata Pascucci - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, BeamVão House / Studio Carlito e Renata Pascucci - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair, BeamVão House / Studio Carlito e Renata Pascucci - Exterior Photography, WoodVão House / Studio Carlito e Renata Pascucci - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
São Sebastião, Brazil
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© Julia Novoa

Text description provided by the architects. The residents' request was simple and, at the same time, the greatest challenge of the project: to preserve the local vegetation as much as possible. It was with this premise that the couple approached Studio Carlito and Renata Pascucci Architecture. The plot in Maresias, on the northern coast of São Paulo, spans 1,200 m² at the foot of the Serra do Mar. The challenge was not just to build, but to do so with minimal environmental impact.

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Cite: "Vão House / Studio Carlito e Renata Pascucci" [Casa Vão / Studio Carlito e Renata Pascucci] 11 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042080/vao-house-studio-carlito-e-renata-pascucci> ISSN 0719-8884

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