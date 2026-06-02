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Color Pit / Studio Etienne Bastormagi

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Color Pit / Studio Etienne Bastormagi - Interior PhotographyColor Pit / Studio Etienne Bastormagi - Interior PhotographyColor Pit / Studio Etienne Bastormagi - Image 4 of 11Color Pit / Studio Etienne Bastormagi - Exterior PhotographyColor Pit / Studio Etienne Bastormagi - More Images+ 6

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Schools
Beirut, Lebanon
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Color Pit / Studio Etienne Bastormagi - Interior Photography
© Studio Etienne Bastormagi

Text description provided by the architects. Color Pit is a site-specific ground intervention realized within a school playground in Beirut following the 2020 explosion. Developed by Studio Etienne Bastormagi in collaboration with Sandra Richani, and Nada Borgi, the project is rooted in the studio's broader Let's Play philosophy, which frames play as a civic and therapeutic act. In a post-disaster context where reconstruction efforts largely focused on shelter and infrastructure, the playground was identified as an overlooked yet vital space—one where children would eventually return, and where joy, movement, and imagination could quietly support recovery.

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Cite: "Color Pit / Studio Etienne Bastormagi" 02 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042067/color-pit-studio-etienne-bastormagi> ISSN 0719-8884

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