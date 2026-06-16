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Shenzhen Mingwan School / Perkins&Will

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Shenzhen Mingwan School / Perkins&Will - Exterior PhotographyShenzhen Mingwan School / Perkins&Will - Exterior PhotographyShenzhen Mingwan School / Perkins&Will - Interior Photography, StairsShenzhen Mingwan School / Perkins&Will - Interior Photography, Stairs, ColumnShenzhen Mingwan School / Perkins&Will - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Schools
Shenzhen, China
  • Category: Schools
  • Design Team: James Lu, Chris Hardie, Aimee Eckmann, Zhou Fang, Qi Chen, Xiaoyu Wu, Chenjian Zheng, Yajun Qiu, Chen Ding, Yashen Hu, Jianping Li, Bartek Winnicki, Shiyu Tong, Cristiano Sardinha, Thomas Saerkjaer
  • Client: Tencent
  • Architecture Local Design Institute: PANG TSING ARCHITECTURE AND PLANNING DESIGN LTD . SZ .
  • Interior Local Design Institute: JIANG& ASSOCIATES
  • Landscape Consultant: SWA Group
  • It Consultant: Architectural Design and Research Institute of Guangdong Province
  • Acoustic Consultant: GRANDY Engineering Consultants (Shanghai) Ltd.
  • Exterior Lighting Consultant: CAUPD+LPA
  • Kitchen Consultant: FCS
  • Wayfinding Consultant: Brand U Creative Studio Shanghai Co.
  • Overall Sponge City Consultant: Shenzhen Institute of Building Research
  • Sustainability Consultant: AtkinsRéalis
  • Esg Consultant: Buro Happold
  • Traffic Consultant: T. Y. Lin International Engineering Consulting (China) Co. Ltd.
  • Traffic Assessment Consultant: Shenzhen Integrated Transportation Design Research Institute
  • City: Shenzhen
  • Country: China
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Shenzhen Mingwan School / Perkins&Will - Exterior Photography
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Text description provided by the architects. Located in Shenzhen's Qianhai-Dachan Bay Port Zone, the Tencent Global Headquarters campus comprises five neighborhood blocks. Designed by Perkins&Will, Block 05 West integrates a multi-program set of facilities—Mingwan School (private), Qianwan School (a nine-year public school), a community activity center, and a comprehensive transit hub—responding systematically to the district's combined needs across education, culture, sport, and daily mobility. Under complex program demands, the scheme relies on a clear, concise spatial and massing strategy to form a distinct yet harmoniously interwoven architectural ensemble. As the educational centerpiece of this cluster, Mingwan School was jointly founded by the Chen Yidan Foundation, Tencent, and Shanghai Jingzhi. The school provides full-time education from kindergarten through high school, with boarding options available for senior students. Drawing on deep insights into the future of interdisciplinary, personalized, and practice-based learning, Perkins&Will has designed a forward-thinking, innovative learning community on the vibrant "Penguin Island".

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Cite: "Shenzhen Mingwan School / Perkins&Will" 16 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042060/shenzhen-mingwan-school-perkins-and-will> ISSN 0719-8884

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