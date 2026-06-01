The House Veiled In Brick / LIJO.RENY.architects

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Architects: LIJO.RENY.architects
- Area: 383 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Praveen Mohandas
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Structural Design: Keystone Engineers, Er Rosemy George
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Text description provided by the architects. The design of the House Veiled in Brick originates from the careful balance of seemingly opposing needs—privacy and openness, shade from the sun, and connection to the outdoors. A distinctive brick veil defines this residence, enveloping a diverse array of spaces, built and unbuilt, private and public, shaded and open to the sky. This veil ensures privacy and tranquility while still embracing openness and natural light.