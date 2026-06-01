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The House Veiled In Brick / LIJO.RENY.architects

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The House Veiled In Brick / LIJO.RENY.architects - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamThe House Veiled In Brick / LIJO.RENY.architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ChairThe House Veiled In Brick / LIJO.RENY.architects - Interior Photography, Dining roomThe House Veiled In Brick / LIJO.RENY.architects - Interior Photography, Wood, LightingThe House Veiled In Brick / LIJO.RENY.architects - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Thrissur, India
  • Category: Houses
  • Principal Architects: Ar. RenyLijo, Ar. Lijo Jos
  • Project Team: Dhanayan KS, Ar. Prithivi Raj, Ar. Krishore Kannan, Ar. Ullas Karuvath and Ar Bibin Jacob
  • Client: Mr. Prashanth Prabhakaran and Family
  • Site: 569 sqm
  • City: Thrissur
  • Country: India
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The House Veiled In Brick / LIJO.RENY.architects - Exterior Photography
© Praveen Mohandas

Text description provided by the architects. The design of the House Veiled in Brick originates from the careful balance of seemingly opposing needs—privacy and openness, shade from the sun, and connection to the outdoors. A distinctive brick veil defines this residence, enveloping a diverse array of spaces, built and unbuilt, private and public, shaded and open to the sky. This veil ensures privacy and tranquility while still embracing openness and natural light.

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LIJO.RENY.architects
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ConcreteBrick

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Cite: "The House Veiled In Brick / LIJO.RENY.architects" 01 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042007/the-house-veiled-in-brick-lijenrchitects> ISSN 0719-8884

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