The House Veiled In Brick / LIJO.RENY.architects

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Category: Houses

Principal Architects: Ar. RenyLijo, Ar. Lijo Jos

Project Team: Dhanayan KS, Ar. Prithivi Raj, Ar. Krishore Kannan, Ar. Ullas Karuvath and Ar Bibin Jacob

Client: Mr. Prashanth Prabhakaran and Family

Site: 569 sqm

City: Thrissur

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. The design of the House Veiled in Brick originates from the careful balance of seemingly opposing needs—privacy and openness, shade from the sun, and connection to the outdoors. A distinctive brick veil defines this residence, enveloping a diverse array of spaces, built and unbuilt, private and public, shaded and open to the sky. This veil ensures privacy and tranquility while still embracing openness and natural light.