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The Brick Veil House / VPA Architects

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The Brick Veil House / VPA Architects - Exterior Photography, BalconyThe Brick Veil House / VPA Architects - Interior Photography, Brick, Balcony, CourtyardThe Brick Veil House / VPA Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Brick, ChairThe Brick Veil House / VPA Architects - Exterior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair, GlassThe Brick Veil House / VPA Architects - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
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Ahmedabad, India
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The Brick Veil House / VPA Architects - Image 6 of 26
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Text description provided by the architects. This home is designed for seclusion through a layered architectural language that centers around sensory comfort. Set on a linear west-facing plot within a dense residential neighborhood in the city of Ahmedabad, this house responds to the climate by embracing the flexibility of brick and exposed concrete to filter natural light, ventilation, and sound.

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VPA Architects
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SteelConcreteBrick

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

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SteelConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "The Brick Veil House / VPA Architects" 02 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042004/the-brick-veil-house-vpa-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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