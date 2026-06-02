The Brick Veil House / VPA Architects

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Architects: VPA Architects
- Area: 6880 ft²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Inclined Studio
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Manufacturers: Asian Paints, Glassly, Glassly, Glassly, Kasol Energie, Kohler, Laticrate, Mitsubishi, Orient Bell, Saint Gobain Glass, Saint Gobain Gyproc, Stone World, The Brick Store, The World of Windows
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Text description provided by the architects. This home is designed for seclusion through a layered architectural language that centers around sensory comfort. Set on a linear west-facing plot within a dense residential neighborhood in the city of Ahmedabad, this house responds to the climate by embracing the flexibility of brick and exposed concrete to filter natural light, ventilation, and sound.