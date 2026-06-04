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Pantanal Biopark / ohtake

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Pantanal Biopark / ohtake - Image 2 of 22Pantanal Biopark / ohtake - Image 3 of 22Pantanal Biopark / ohtake - Exterior PhotographyPantanal Biopark / ohtake - Exterior Photography, GardenPantanal Biopark / ohtake - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Park, Science Center
Campo Grande, Brazil
  • Architects: ohtake
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  26000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nelson Kon
  • Lead Architect: Ruy Ohtake
  • Category: Park, Science Center
  • Coordination: Alfred Talaat, Lilian Wexler, Carla Willik, José Areias, Ricardo Alves, Jorge Cardoso
  • Technical Team: Eduardo Prieto, Rodrigo Peregrina, Rogério Gava de Oliveira, Paula Van Roey, Alexandra Lopes, Adriano Batista dos Santos, Rafael Otsuka
  • City: Campo Grande
  • Country: Brazil
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© Nelson Kon

Text description provided by the architects. The Pantanal Biopark was conceived as an icon of new technologies and based on the need to invest in research in the area, highlighting the world's most important system of lakes and ponds. Located on the main avenue in Campo Grande, the Biopark building draws attention for its surprising shape, materials, and proposal. The part of the facade clad in zinc, for example, reveals at first glance the technology involved in the construction of the project, which also brought to this building, in the capital of the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, unusual elements for the region—such as treated double-glazed windows to limit solar heat and the metal structure that supports part of the building.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureParkCultural ArchitectureLearningscience centerBrazil
Cite: "Pantanal Biopark / ohtake" [Bioparque Pantanal / ohtake] 04 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041949/pantanal-biopark-ohtake> ISSN 0719-8884

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