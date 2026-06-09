Casa Tlaloc / Lopez Gonzalez Studio

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Architects: Lopez Gonzalez Studio
- Area: 316 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Cesar Bejar Studio, Zaicks Moz
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Lead Architects: José Pedro López González
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Text description provided by the architects. Architecture, in its purest sense, represents an act of dominion over gravity. Casa Tlaloc sits upon the site with the naturalness of the inevitable. It grounds itself firmly and ascends like a stack of old books, where each story supports the next. Within this state of superposition, a verticality emerges, organized by the specificity of daily rituals and their varying degrees of privacy.