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Casa Tlaloc / Lopez Gonzalez Studio

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Casa Tlaloc / Lopez Gonzalez Studio - Interior Photography, ChairCasa Tlaloc / Lopez Gonzalez Studio - Image 3 of 40Casa Tlaloc / Lopez Gonzalez Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair, SinkCasa Tlaloc / Lopez Gonzalez Studio - Interior PhotographyCasa Tlaloc / Lopez Gonzalez Studio - More Images+ 35

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Xalapa, Mexico
  • Architects: Lopez Gonzalez Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  316
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Cesar Bejar Studio, Zaicks Moz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hansgrohe, Duravit, &Tradition, Bosch, Comex, Corev, Daltile, Eurovent, Interceramic, KWIKSET, Magg, PEDROLLO, Rotoplas, SILESTONE, Simon, Smeg, Tecnolite
  • Lead Architects: José Pedro López González
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Casa Tlaloc / Lopez Gonzalez Studio - Interior Photography
© Cesar Bejar Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Architecture, in its purest sense, represents an act of dominion over gravity. Casa Tlaloc sits upon the site with the naturalness of the inevitable. It grounds itself firmly and ascends like a stack of old books, where each story supports the next. Within this state of superposition, a verticality emerges, organized by the specificity of daily rituals and their varying degrees of privacy.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Casa Tlaloc / Lopez Gonzalez Studio" 09 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041889/casa-tlaloc-lopez-gonzalez-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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