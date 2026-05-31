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Deja Vu Recycled Store / Offhand Practice

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Deja Vu Recycled Store / Offhand Practice - Interior Photography, ShelvingDeja Vu Recycled Store / Offhand Practice - Interior Photography, Closet, ShelvingDeja Vu Recycled Store / Offhand Practice - Interior Photography, Closet, ShelvingDeja Vu Recycled Store / Offhand Practice - Image 5 of 23Deja Vu Recycled Store / Offhand Practice - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Retail Interiors
Beijing, China
  • Architects: Offhand Practice
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  700
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yanyun Hu
  • Lead Architects: Nie Xuan, Yuan Yuan, Li Yue, Lin Chenxi
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Deja Vu Recycled Store / Offhand Practice - Image 10 of 23
© Yanyun Hu

Text description provided by the architects. Inside the Beijing Electromechanical Institute compound, trendy shops and creative studios sit alongside abandoned factories, while stylish young people walk beneath withered ivy. Deja Vu Recycle Store calls this neighborhood home—a place defined by striking contrasts, where old and new intertwine. The first time we saw the site, we were struck by a sense of ruin. Dead vines crawled up the exterior walls, tangled wires hung loose, a long-abandoned garbage shed stood in the corner, and a massive old chimney dominated the center. But as we passed through the foyer and ascended to the second floor, the symmetrical windows on the north and south sides opened up, along with the skylights above, letting sunlight pour in. The entire space brightened, feeling like a bustling old railway station from another era.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsChina
Cite: "Deja Vu Recycled Store / Offhand Practice" 31 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041849/deja-vu-recycled-store-offhand-practice> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Yanyun Hu

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