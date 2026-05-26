Hiwa - The University of Auckland Recreation Centre / Warren and Mahoney

•
Auckland, New Zealand
-
Architects: Warren and Mahoney
- Area: 22280 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Scott Norsworthy
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: University
- Cultural Advisor: Haumi
- Construction: Hawkins
- Engineer: Beca
- Building Enclosure Engineer: Hawkins
- Facade Engineer: Mott MacDonald
- Quantity Surveyor: RLB
- Project Manager: Colliers
- Planning Consultant: Barker and Associates
- Geotechnical Consultant: Tonkin & Taylor
- Traffic Consultant: Flow
- Fire Consultant: CrossFire
- Acoustics: Marshall Day
- Warren And Mahoney Team: Blair Johnston, David Mahon, Tony Dew, Antonia Lapwood, Soane Tui, David Ingley, Rod Rudduck, Barrington Gohns, Edmund Ibalio, James Morgan,Andrew Barclay, Sebastian Hamilton, Mitchel Cantlon, Chris Kerr, Sowmya Gnanasekaran, Jae Jeong
- Mjma Team: Ted Watson, Chris Wanless, Tim Belanger
- City: Auckland
- Country: New Zealand
Text description provided by the architects. The University of Auckland is an urban campus that is fully meshed into the heart of this city of 1.8-million people. Auckland's dramatic topography is dotted with rainforest and 53-inactive volcanic centres that make up the Auckland volcanic field. This project's dense student precinct and sloping site created challenges for accessibility, interconnection, and serviceability.