Hiwa - The University of Auckland Recreation Centre / Warren and Mahoney

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Category: University

Cultural Advisor: Haumi

Construction: Hawkins

Engineer: Beca

Building Enclosure Engineer: Hawkins

Facade Engineer: Mott MacDonald

Quantity Surveyor: RLB

Project Manager: Colliers

Planning Consultant: Barker and Associates

Geotechnical Consultant: Tonkin & Taylor

Traffic Consultant: Flow

Fire Consultant: CrossFire

Acoustics: Marshall Day

Warren And Mahoney Team: Blair Johnston, David Mahon, Tony Dew, Antonia Lapwood, Soane Tui, David Ingley, Rod Rudduck, Barrington Gohns, Edmund Ibalio, James Morgan,Andrew Barclay, Sebastian Hamilton, Mitchel Cantlon, Chris Kerr, Sowmya Gnanasekaran, Jae Jeong

Mjma Team: Ted Watson, Chris Wanless, Tim Belanger

City: Auckland

Country: New Zealand

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Text description provided by the architects. The University of Auckland is an urban campus that is fully meshed into the heart of this city of 1.8-million people. Auckland's dramatic topography is dotted with rainforest and 53-inactive volcanic centres that make up the Auckland volcanic field. This project's dense student precinct and sloping site created challenges for accessibility, interconnection, and serviceability.