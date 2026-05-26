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Hiwa - The University of Auckland Recreation Centre / Warren and Mahoney

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Hiwa - The University of Auckland Recreation Centre / Warren and Mahoney - Interior Photography, Steel, BeamHiwa - The University of Auckland Recreation Centre / Warren and Mahoney - Image 3 of 32Hiwa - The University of Auckland Recreation Centre / Warren and Mahoney - Interior Photography, Living Room, GlassHiwa - The University of Auckland Recreation Centre / Warren and Mahoney - Exterior PhotographyHiwa - The University of Auckland Recreation Centre / Warren and Mahoney - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
University
Auckland, New Zealand
  • Category: University
  • Cultural Advisor: Haumi
  • Construction: Hawkins
  • Engineer: Beca
  • Building Enclosure Engineer: Hawkins
  • Facade Engineer: Mott MacDonald
  • Quantity Surveyor: RLB
  • Project Manager: Colliers
  • Planning Consultant: Barker and Associates
  • Geotechnical Consultant: Tonkin & Taylor
  • Traffic Consultant: Flow
  • Fire Consultant: CrossFire
  • Acoustics: Marshall Day
  • Warren And Mahoney Team: Blair Johnston, David Mahon, Tony Dew, Antonia Lapwood, Soane Tui, David Ingley, Rod Rudduck, Barrington Gohns, Edmund Ibalio, James Morgan,Andrew Barclay, Sebastian Hamilton, Mitchel Cantlon, Chris Kerr, Sowmya Gnanasekaran, Jae Jeong
  • Mjma Team: Ted Watson, Chris Wanless, Tim Belanger
  • City: Auckland
  • Country: New Zealand
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Hiwa - The University of Auckland Recreation Centre / Warren and Mahoney - Exterior Photography
© Scott Norsworthy

Text description provided by the architects. The University of Auckland is an urban campus that is fully meshed into the heart of this city of 1.8-million people. Auckland's dramatic topography is dotted with rainforest and 53-inactive volcanic centres that make up the Auckland volcanic field. This project's dense student precinct and sloping site created challenges for accessibility, interconnection, and serviceability.

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Warren and Mahoney
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GlassSteel

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityNew Zealand

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GlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityNew Zealand
Cite: "Hiwa - The University of Auckland Recreation Centre / Warren and Mahoney" 26 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041841/hiwa-the-university-of-auckland-recreation-centre-warren-and-mahoney> ISSN 0719-8884

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