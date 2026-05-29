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LUXEFARM Waterbird Park Pavilion / Atelier OO

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LUXEFARM Waterbird Park Pavilion / Atelier OO - Exterior Photography, GardenLUXEFARM Waterbird Park Pavilion / Atelier OO - Exterior Photography, Wood, DeckLUXEFARM Waterbird Park Pavilion / Atelier OO - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamLUXEFARM Waterbird Park Pavilion / Atelier OO - Image 5 of 21LUXEFARM Waterbird Park Pavilion / Atelier OO - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Restaurants & Bars
Wanning, China
  • Architects: Atelier OO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Siming Wu
  • Lead Architects: Wu Yifei, He Zhenzhong, Shao An
  • Clients: Chengdu Luxelakes Cultural Tourism Development Co., Ltd. / Luo Xi, Liang Xinyin, Liang Jiahao
  • Landscape: YUDAO Studio
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Sise Huatu / Chen Dong, Wei Zhihui, Chen Ming, Liu Wei, Hu Tianlin
  • City: Wanning
  • Country: China
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LUXEFARM Waterbird Park Pavilion / Atelier OO - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Siming Wu

Text description provided by the architects. Luxefarm Waterbird Park is situated in the wetlands surrounding a reservoir in Wanning. Generous tropical sunlight and rainfall nurture a thriving community of aquatic flora and fauna. During the dry season, the exposed shoals become natural feeding grounds for migratory shorebirds, attracting large flocks to rest and forage. The site's natural inland lake and towering deciduous woods form a unique landscape system, working together with the reservoir to maintain a delicate ecological balance.

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Cite: "LUXEFARM Waterbird Park Pavilion / Atelier OO" 29 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041816/luxefarm-waterbird-park-pavilion-atelier-oo> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Siming Wu

麓湾水集水鸟公园亭 / 口口建筑

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