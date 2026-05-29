LUXEFARM Waterbird Park Pavilion / Atelier OO

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Category: Restaurants & Bars

Clients: Chengdu Luxelakes Cultural Tourism Development Co., Ltd. / Luo Xi, Liang Xinyin, Liang Jiahao

Landscape: YUDAO Studio

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Sise Huatu / Chen Dong, Wei Zhihui, Chen Ming, Liu Wei, Hu Tianlin

City: Wanning

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Luxefarm Waterbird Park is situated in the wetlands surrounding a reservoir in Wanning. Generous tropical sunlight and rainfall nurture a thriving community of aquatic flora and fauna. During the dry season, the exposed shoals become natural feeding grounds for migratory shorebirds, attracting large flocks to rest and forage. The site's natural inland lake and towering deciduous woods form a unique landscape system, working together with the reservoir to maintain a delicate ecological balance.