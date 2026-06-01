Yard House / Exbrayat Enrico architectes

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Montreuil, France
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Architects: Exbrayat Enrico architectes
- Area: 1600 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Jean Baptiste Thiriet
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Lead Architects: Benjamin Exbrayat, Maxime Enrico
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- Category: Offices, Refurbishment
- Design Team: Sarah Deunet
- City: Montreuil
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. Exbrayat Enrico Architects transforms 1,600 m² of former industrial halls in Montreuil to host the headquarters of YARD. The project goes beyond simple rehabilitation; it invents a place that is at once productive, narrative, and collective.