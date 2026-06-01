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Yard House / Exbrayat Enrico architectes

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Yard House / Exbrayat Enrico architectes - Interior Photography, Lighting, Glass, BeamYard House / Exbrayat Enrico architectes - Interior Photography, KitchenYard House / Exbrayat Enrico architectes - Interior Photography, GlassYard House / Exbrayat Enrico architectes - Exterior Photography, Concrete, CourtyardYard House / Exbrayat Enrico architectes - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Offices, Refurbishment
Montreuil, France
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Yard House / Exbrayat Enrico architectes - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Courtyard
© Jean Baptiste Thiriet

Text description provided by the architects. Exbrayat Enrico Architects transforms 1,600 m² of former industrial halls in Montreuil to host the headquarters of YARD. The project goes beyond simple rehabilitation; it invents a place that is at once productive, narrative, and collective.

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Exbrayat Enrico architectes
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Cite: "Yard House / Exbrayat Enrico architectes" 01 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041780/yard-house-exbrayat-enrico-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

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