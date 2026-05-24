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Office H / Minuspluse Design

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Office H / Minuspluse Design - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Table, GlassOffice H / Minuspluse Design - Interior Photography, Wood, LightingOffice H / Minuspluse Design - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, GlassOffice H / Minuspluse Design - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairOffice H / Minuspluse Design - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Offices Interiors
Taipei, Taiwan
  • Architects: Minuspluse Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6406
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Studio Millspace
  • Lead Architects: Yu-Hsuan Chu, Yu-Chen Chang
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Office H / Minuspluse Design - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Table, Glass
© Studio Millspace

Text description provided by the architects. Challenging the traditional model of a tucked-away pantry, we boldly reposition the "Employee Interaction Lounge" as the heart of the workspace. Through "diverted circulation" and a "separate yet connected" layout, we craft an office that employees are eager to return to—an ideal response to the new era of remote and hybrid work. By weaving together materiality, abundant natural light, and intentional blank spaces, we ease workplace stress and inject a sense of calm into the fast-paced financial consulting industry.

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Minuspluse Design
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsTaiwan
Cite: "Office H / Minuspluse Design" 24 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041765/office-h-minuspluse-design> ISSN 0719-8884

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