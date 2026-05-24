Office H / Minuspluse Design

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Category: Offices Interiors

Lead Team: Yu-Chen Chang

City: Taipei

Country: Taiwan

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Text description provided by the architects. Challenging the traditional model of a tucked-away pantry, we boldly reposition the "Employee Interaction Lounge" as the heart of the workspace. Through "diverted circulation" and a "separate yet connected" layout, we craft an office that employees are eager to return to—an ideal response to the new era of remote and hybrid work. By weaving together materiality, abundant natural light, and intentional blank spaces, we ease workplace stress and inject a sense of calm into the fast-paced financial consulting industry.