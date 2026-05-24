The Labs Tower / Eraclis Papachristou Architects

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Architects: Eraclis Papachristou Architects
- Area: 13300 m²
- Year: 2022
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Photographs:Hufton+Crow
- Category: Offices, Office Buildings
- Lead Team: Eraclis Papachristou
- Design Team: Elia Ioannou, Thalia Efstathiou, Timotheos Alexi, Stella Parpa
- General Contractor: ZEMCO GROUP
- Project Management: P.M.I
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: D&K EPS
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: POLYPRO
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: DOUBLEN ELECTRICAL ENGINEERS
- Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: GEORGE A. PAPADOPOULOS
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: ARCHTUBE
- City: Nicosia
- Country: Cyprus
Text description provided by the architects. Recent events have given a much-needed boost to downtown Nicosia. Street life is being encouraged, the vehicle discouraged, and the built environment is undergoing a general upgrade. It is rising from the ground. Leaving the ground. To date, there are only a couple of designs that have taken on the new scale now permitted. The Excelsior Labs tower is one of them. A rich programme is neatly distributed across its vertical volume, sometimes effectively kept from sight through a curtain wall façade, sometimes making an appearance through severe and delightful breaks in the rising edifice.