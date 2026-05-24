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The Labs Tower / Eraclis Papachristou Architects

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The Labs Tower / Eraclis Papachristou Architects - Exterior Photography, CityscapeThe Labs Tower / Eraclis Papachristou Architects - Exterior PhotographyThe Labs Tower / Eraclis Papachristou Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Glass, BalconyThe Labs Tower / Eraclis Papachristou Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair, GlassThe Labs Tower / Eraclis Papachristou Architects - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Offices, Office Buildings
Nicosia, Cyprus
  • Lead Team: Eraclis Papachristou
  • Design Team: Elia Ioannou, Thalia Efstathiou, Timotheos Alexi, Stella Parpa
  • General Contractor: ZEMCO GROUP
  • Project Management: P.M.I
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: D&K EPS
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: POLYPRO
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: DOUBLEN ELECTRICAL ENGINEERS
  • Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: GEORGE A. PAPADOPOULOS
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: ARCHTUBE
  • City: Nicosia
  • Country: Cyprus
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The Labs Tower / Eraclis Papachristou Architects - Exterior Photography
© Hufton+Crow

Text description provided by the architects. Recent events have given a much-needed boost to downtown Nicosia. Street life is being encouraged, the vehicle discouraged, and the built environment is undergoing a general upgrade. It is rising from the ground. Leaving the ground. To date, there are only a couple of designs that have taken on the new scale now permitted. The Excelsior Labs tower is one of them. A rich programme is neatly distributed across its vertical volume, sometimes effectively kept from sight through a curtain wall façade, sometimes making an appearance through severe and delightful breaks in the rising edifice.

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Cite: "The Labs Tower / Eraclis Papachristou Architects" 24 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041747/the-labs-tower-eraclis-papachristou-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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