The Labs Tower / Eraclis Papachristou Architects

+ 15

Category: Offices, Office Buildings

Lead Team: Eraclis Papachristou

Design Team: Elia Ioannou, Thalia Efstathiou, Timotheos Alexi, Stella Parpa

General Contractor: ZEMCO GROUP

Project Management: P.M.I

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: D&K EPS

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: POLYPRO

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: DOUBLEN ELECTRICAL ENGINEERS

Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: GEORGE A. PAPADOPOULOS

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: ARCHTUBE

City: Nicosia

Country: Cyprus

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Recent events have given a much-needed boost to downtown Nicosia. Street life is being encouraged, the vehicle discouraged, and the built environment is undergoing a general upgrade. It is rising from the ground. Leaving the ground. To date, there are only a couple of designs that have taken on the new scale now permitted. The Excelsior Labs tower is one of them. A rich programme is neatly distributed across its vertical volume, sometimes effectively kept from sight through a curtain wall façade, sometimes making an appearance through severe and delightful breaks in the rising edifice.