Haus W / Studio EH

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Category: Houses

Lead Team: Jonas Epper, Philip Haspra

Design Team: Studio EH

Landscape Architecture: Gersbach Landschaftsarchitektur

General Contractor: Kradolfer Gipserhandwerk GmbH

City: Gamprin-Bendern

Country: Liechtenstein

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Text description provided by the architects. Haus W is located on a steep slope defined by exposed geological strata. From the outset, the site was understood not only as a constraint but as a formative parameter. The local geology, consisting of limestone and quartz belonging to the Säntis Range, with its grain and dark tonal variations, informed both the spatial organisation and the material expression of the building.