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Haus W / Studio EH

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Haus W / Studio EH - Exterior Photography, ConcreteHaus W / Studio EH - Exterior Photography, Concrete, BalconyHaus W / Studio EH - Image 4 of 21Haus W / Studio EH - Interior Photography, WoodHaus W / Studio EH - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Gamprin-Bendern, Liechtenstein
  • Architects: Studio EH
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ralph Feiner
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Jonas Epper, Philip Haspra
  • Design Team: Studio EH
  • Landscape Architecture: Gersbach Landschaftsarchitektur
  • General Contractor: Kradolfer Gipserhandwerk GmbH
  • City: Gamprin-Bendern
  • Country: Liechtenstein
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Haus W / Studio EH - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Ralph Feiner

Text description provided by the architects. Haus W is located on a steep slope defined by exposed geological strata. From the outset, the site was understood not only as a constraint but as a formative parameter. The local geology, consisting of limestone and quartz belonging to the Säntis Range, with its grain and dark tonal variations, informed both the spatial organisation and the material expression of the building.

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Studio EH
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GlassConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesLiechtenstein

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GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesLiechtenstein
Cite: "Haus W / Studio EH" 24 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041745/haus-w-studio-eh> ISSN 0719-8884

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