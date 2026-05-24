Haus W / Studio EH

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Gamprin-Bendern, Liechtenstein
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Architects: Studio EH
- Area: 500 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Ralph Feiner
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- Category: Houses
- Lead Team: Jonas Epper, Philip Haspra
- Design Team: Studio EH
- Landscape Architecture: Gersbach Landschaftsarchitektur
- General Contractor: Kradolfer Gipserhandwerk GmbH
- City: Gamprin-Bendern
- Country: Liechtenstein
Text description provided by the architects. Haus W is located on a steep slope defined by exposed geological strata. From the outset, the site was understood not only as a constraint but as a formative parameter. The local geology, consisting of limestone and quartz belonging to the Säntis Range, with its grain and dark tonal variations, informed both the spatial organisation and the material expression of the building.