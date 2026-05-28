Classrooms for New Day School School / Simple Architecture

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Category: Schools

Builders: 15 Local Workers, 16 Participant of Hands-On Scholarship, 35 Students of Harrow International School, Bangkok, 25 Students of King Monkhut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL)

City: Tha Sai Luat

Country: Thailand

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Text description provided by the architects. New Day School is a migrant learning centre serving Burmese migrant and refugee communities in the Thai border town of Mae Sot. Since the last military coup on 1st of February 2021, the number of Burmese refugees and migrants crossing into Thailand has dramatically increased. Help without Frontiers Thailand is a community-based organisation that supports learning centres by providing essential funding for teacher salaries, lunches, and school uniforms. Due to the limited funding, the support for new classroom buildings, sanitation facilities, and overall infrastructure is often lacking.