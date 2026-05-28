Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Thailand
  5. Classrooms for New Day School School / Simple Architecture

Classrooms for New Day School School / Simple Architecture

Save

Classrooms for New Day School School / Simple Architecture - Image 2 of 28Classrooms for New Day School School / Simple Architecture - Image 3 of 28Classrooms for New Day School School / Simple Architecture - Image 4 of 28Classrooms for New Day School School / Simple Architecture - Exterior PhotographyClassrooms for New Day School School / Simple Architecture - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Schools
Tha Sai Luat, Thailand
  • Category: Schools
  • Builders: 15 Local Workers, 16 Participant of Hands-On Scholarship, 35 Students of Harrow International School, Bangkok, 25 Students of King Monkhut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL)
  • City: Tha Sai Luat
  • Country: Thailand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Classrooms for New Day School School / Simple Architecture - Image 2 of 28
© Oliver Giebels

Text description provided by the architects. New Day School is a migrant learning centre serving Burmese migrant and refugee communities in the Thai border town of Mae Sot. Since the last military coup on 1st of February 2021, the number of Burmese refugees and migrants crossing into Thailand has dramatically increased. Help without Frontiers Thailand is a community-based organisation that supports learning centres by providing essential funding for teacher salaries, lunches, and school uniforms. Due to the limited funding, the support for new classroom buildings, sanitation facilities, and overall infrastructure is often lacking.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Simple Architecture
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsThailand

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsThailand
Cite: "Classrooms for New Day School School / Simple Architecture" 28 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041735/classrooms-for-new-day-school-school-simple-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags