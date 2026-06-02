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Trnava School Campus Reconstruction / Šercel Švec

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Trnava School Campus Reconstruction / Šercel Švec - Image 2 of 34Trnava School Campus Reconstruction / Šercel Švec - Exterior PhotographyTrnava School Campus Reconstruction / Šercel Švec - Exterior PhotographyTrnava School Campus Reconstruction / Šercel Švec - Exterior PhotographyTrnava School Campus Reconstruction / Šercel Švec - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Landscape Architecture, Educational Architecture
Trnava, Slovakia
  • Architects: Šercel Švec
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  13500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Matej Hakár
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Egoé, Jakob Rope Systems , KLOCOK, KOMPAN, Ligman Lighting, PESMENPOL, Premac, Richter Spielgeraete, STARGUM, mmcité
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Trnava School Campus Reconstruction / Šercel Švec - Exterior Photography
© Matej Hakár

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located in the cadastral area of Trnava on plot no. 5671/92, owned by the City of Trnava. It is a built-up area and courtyard within the urban zone, with a total area of approximately 13,555 m², forming a primary school campus including part of a gymnasium. Prior to the design, the site contained outdated sports facilities, various paved surfaces, and urban furniture. The terrain is mostly flat, and several utility networks run through the area. The original sports surfaces, pavements, and furniture were removed, with only the artificial turf football field retained.

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Šercel Švec
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureEducational ArchitectureSlovakia
Cite: "Trnava School Campus Reconstruction / Šercel Švec" 02 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041734/trnava-school-campus-reconstruction-sercel-svec> ISSN 0719-8884

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