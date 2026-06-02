Trnava School Campus Reconstruction / Šercel Švec

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Text description provided by the architects. The site is located in the cadastral area of Trnava on plot no. 5671/92, owned by the City of Trnava. It is a built-up area and courtyard within the urban zone, with a total area of approximately 13,555 m², forming a primary school campus including part of a gymnasium. Prior to the design, the site contained outdated sports facilities, various paved surfaces, and urban furniture. The terrain is mostly flat, and several utility networks run through the area. The original sports surfaces, pavements, and furniture were removed, with only the artificial turf football field retained.