3D Building / FHHH friends

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Category: Educational Architecture

Design Team: Lee Ho Rim

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: KIKWANG ENG

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: TOWOOGEO

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: JEONUGUJO CO.,LTD

Engineering & Consulting > Other: C&O Engineering & Construction

City: Seoul

Country: South Korea

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Text description provided by the architects. A music preparatory academy operates under a specific spatial logic: densely packed soundproof practice rooms, their number directly tied to tuition costs. This project begins by accepting that reality rather than denying it.