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3D Building / FHHH friends

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3D Building / FHHH friends - Interior Photography3D Building / FHHH friends - Interior Photography, Concrete3D Building / FHHH friends - Image 4 of 393D Building / FHHH friends - Exterior Photography3D Building / FHHH friends - More Images+ 34

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Educational Architecture
Seoul, South Korea
  • Architects: FHHH friends
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1270
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kyoungtae Kim
  • Lead Architects: Han Seung Jae, Han Yang Kyu, Yoon Han Jin
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3D Building / FHHH friends - Exterior Photography
© Kyoungtae Kim

Text description provided by the architects. A music preparatory academy operates under a specific spatial logic: densely packed soundproof practice rooms, their number directly tied to tuition costs. This project begins by accepting that reality rather than denying it.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSouth Korea
Cite: "3D Building / FHHH friends" 24 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041724/3d-building-fhhh-friends> ISSN 0719-8884

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