3D Building / FHHH friends

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Architects: FHHH friends
- Area: 1270 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Kyoungtae Kim
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Lead Architects: Han Seung Jae, Han Yang Kyu, Yoon Han Jin
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- Category: Educational Architecture
- Design Team: Lee Ho Rim
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: KIKWANG ENG
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: TOWOOGEO
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: JEONUGUJO CO.,LTD
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: C&O Engineering & Construction
- City: Seoul
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. A music preparatory academy operates under a specific spatial logic: densely packed soundproof practice rooms, their number directly tied to tuition costs. This project begins by accepting that reality rather than denying it.