Jia Art Gallery / Foster + Partners

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Category: Gallery

City: Putuo

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Jia Art, a new gallery designed by Foster + Partners, has opened its doors. The building is an integral part of the practice's concept masterplan for the Changfeng mixed-use development in Shanghai's Putuo District. Located on the recently completed southern plot of the development, the gallery sits at the intersection of two primary axes and acts as the social heart of the scheme.