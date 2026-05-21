Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gallery
  4. China
  5. Jia Art Gallery / Foster + Partners

Jia Art Gallery / Foster + Partners

Save

Jia Art Gallery / Foster + Partners - Exterior Photography, GardenJia Art Gallery / Foster + Partners - Exterior PhotographyJia Art Gallery / Foster + Partners - Image 4 of 12Jia Art Gallery / Foster + Partners - Exterior PhotographyJia Art Gallery / Foster + Partners - More Images+ 7

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Gallery
Putuo, China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Jia Art Gallery / Foster + Partners - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Katy Harris

Text description provided by the architects. Jia Art, a new gallery designed by Foster + Partners, has opened its doors. The building is an integral part of the practice's concept masterplan for the Changfeng mixed-use development in Shanghai's Putuo District. Located on the recently completed southern plot of the development, the gallery sits at the intersection of two primary axes and acts as the social heart of the scheme.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Foster + Partners
Office

Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryChina

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryChina
Cite: "Jia Art Gallery / Foster + Partners" 21 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041714/jia-art-gallery-foster-plus-partners> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags