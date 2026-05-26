Dongguan MIXC VILLAGE IP Installation / PILLS

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Text description provided by the architects. On December 28, 2025, MIXC VILLAGE, the first premium outlet project under China Resources Group, officially opened in Dongguan Binhaiwan New District. PILLS was responsible for the planning and design of its core atmospheric installations, transforming it into a visual landmark for the island-like commercial space, while enhancing the depth of spatial experience through systematic scenography and IP storytelling.