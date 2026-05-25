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St Raphael's Health and Wellbeing Center / Adam Richards Architects

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St Raphael's Health and Wellbeing Center / Adam Richards Architects - Exterior PhotographySt Raphael's Health and Wellbeing Center / Adam Richards Architects - Exterior Photography, GardenSt Raphael's Health and Wellbeing Center / Adam Richards Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, LightingSt Raphael's Health and Wellbeing Center / Adam Richards Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, ChairSt Raphael's Health and Wellbeing Center / Adam Richards Architects - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Wellbeing, Educational Architecture, Sustainability
United Kingdom
  • Annual Mains Water Consumption: 8.2125 m3/occupant/y
  • Airtightness At 50pa: 2.97 m3/h.m2
  • Design Life: 60+ Years
  • Embodied / Whole Life Carbon: 1278/1489 KgCO2eq/m2
  • Environmental Performance / Sustainability Systems: Airsource heat pump, Solar shading, Mechanical Ventilation with Heat Recovery (MVHR), Low carbon materials-CLT structure and Stone Brick cladding
  • Approved Building Inspector: Corporate Approved Inspectors Ltd.
  • Principal Designer: Head Project Ltd.
  • Cad Software Used: Vectorworks, Rhino, Sketch Up
  • Furniture Supplier: Another Country
  • Country: United Kingdom
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St Raphael's Health and Wellbeing Center / Adam Richards Architects - Exterior Photography
© Brotherton Lock

Text description provided by the architects. Adam Richards Architects has completed St. Raphael's Health & Wellbeing Center at Mayfield School, East Sussex. The purpose-built facility establishes a new typology for school healthcare in the UK, integrating medical treatment, counselling, and teaching within a single, sustainable building. Reflecting the practice's commitment to innovation and sustainable design, the project is the world's first new building to combine a cross-laminated timber (CLT) structure with a natural limestone brick masonry outer wall. It marks a new benchmark for environmentally responsible health architecture. Mayfield is a Catholic boarding and day school for more than 350 girls, founded in the 19th century and centerd on a restored medieval palace. Pastoral care is fundamental to its ethos, expressed in the school's philosophy, "walk beside the girl". Recognising the growing national need for high-quality health buildings across the UK, the school commissioned St Raphael's in spring 2020 as a dedicated center that supports both mental and physical wellbeing.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingEducational ArchitectureSustainabilityUnited Kingdom

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Cite: "St Raphael's Health and Wellbeing Center / Adam Richards Architects" 25 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041665/st-raphaels-health-and-wellbeing-center-adam-richards-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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