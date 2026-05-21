KAAP - Residential District and Circular Pavilion / Powerhouse Company + Orange Architects + NEXT architects

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Category: Apartments

Partners In Charge: Nanne de Ru, Paul Stavert

Design Team: Robert Verheij, Lesia Topolnyk, Gert Ververs, Roelant Nijwening, Stefan de Meijer, Niels Baljet

Client: Kop Grasweg CV, AMVEST, COD

City: Amsterdam

Country: The Netherlands

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Text description provided by the architects. Where Grasweg meets the Amsterdam-Noord waterfront, KAAP occupies a prominent position on the IJ. Once an industrial harbor area, this part of the city is being reworked into a new district as part of Cityplot Buiksloterham, the urban plan by Studioninedots and DELVA Landscape Architects & Urbanism. Commissioned by AMVEST and COD, with buildings designed by Powerhouse Company, Orange Architects, and NEXT architects, KAAP combines 70 apartments across five residential buildings with ground-floor commercial spaces and a circular hospitality pavilion, set within the future Oeverpark along the IJ.