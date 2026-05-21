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  5. KAAP - Residential District and Circular Pavilion / Powerhouse Company + Orange Architects + NEXT architects

KAAP - Residential District and Circular Pavilion / Powerhouse Company + Orange Architects + NEXT architects

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KAAP - Residential District and Circular Pavilion / Powerhouse Company + Orange Architects + NEXT architects - Exterior Photography, CityscapeKAAP - Residential District and Circular Pavilion / Powerhouse Company + Orange Architects + NEXT architects - Exterior Photography, BalconyKAAP - Residential District and Circular Pavilion / Powerhouse Company + Orange Architects + NEXT architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting, GlassKAAP - Residential District and Circular Pavilion / Powerhouse Company + Orange Architects + NEXT architects - Exterior PhotographyKAAP - Residential District and Circular Pavilion / Powerhouse Company + Orange Architects + NEXT architects - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Apartments
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
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KAAP - Residential District and Circular Pavilion / Powerhouse Company + Orange Architects + NEXT architects - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Sebastian van Damme

Text description provided by the architects. Where Grasweg meets the Amsterdam-Noord waterfront, KAAP occupies a prominent position on the IJ. Once an industrial harbor area, this part of the city is being reworked into a new district as part of Cityplot Buiksloterham, the urban plan by Studioninedots and DELVA Landscape Architects & Urbanism. Commissioned by AMVEST and COD, with buildings designed by Powerhouse Company, Orange Architects, and NEXT architects, KAAP combines 70 apartments across five residential buildings with ground-floor commercial spaces and a circular hospitality pavilion, set within the future Oeverpark along the IJ.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsThe Netherlands
Cite: "KAAP - Residential District and Circular Pavilion / Powerhouse Company + Orange Architects + NEXT architects" 21 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041661/kaap-powerhouse-company-plus-orange-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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